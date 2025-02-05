Match prediction for India vs England first ODI in Nagpur.

IND vs ENG Predictions: Match analysis and tips for India vs England first ODI in Nagpur

After T20I domination, India seek to extend momentum in ODIs

India will look to extend their domination in the ODI leg, after having already wrapped up the five-match T20I series 4-1. This will be the final dress rehearsal for both the teams before Champions Trophy 2025. The series opener is slated to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur with the action scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the first IND vs ENG 1st ODI with the top betting tips and predictions.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Batters can expect a favourable pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. While Nagpur aids spinners in red-ball cricket, ODIs have benefitted batters more. With an average first-innings score of 288, the India-England opener promises plenty of runs.

Head-to-Head Record IND vs ENG in ODIs

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the 50-vers format sees India with a comfortable lead. Out of the 107 matches played, the Men in Blue won 58 while England won 44 games. Two matches ended in a draw and five games ended without any result.

India

India is likely to field their preferred top six from the 2023 World Cup, with the only uncertainty surrounding the wicketkeeper’s position. Rishabh Pant may get the nod over KL Rahul due to his left-handed batting advantage. As for the conditions in Nagpur, the large outfield and typically slow-turning pitch suggest a three-spinner strategy. This means India will have to pick two of their three spin-bowling all-rounders to join Kuldeep Yadav, who is making his return after recovering from hernia surgery. India also has Varun Chakravarthy in the ranks and can be used if the selectors want to give Kuldeep extra rest.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

England

As expected England has opted to go with Saqib Mahmood after his impressive performance in the T20I leg and has decided to rest Mark Wood. On the other hand, star batter Joe Root has made a return to the Three Lions side.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs England 1st ODI match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In England, fans can watch live on TNT Sports and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Toss Prediction

Out of the nine ODIs held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, six have been won by teams batting second. Based on these stats, the team that wins the toss will likely choose to bowl first, aiming to capitalise on the dew factor under the lights.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast shows a bright, clear, and pleasant day in Nagpur with a highest temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 17 degrees. There is also no rain in the forecast, assuring uninterrupted play.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as a strong favourite, heading into the first ODI with a 68% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Harry Brook’s struggles against spin continue in the subcontinent. After a tough T20I series, where he fell to Varun Chakravarthy three times and Ravi Bishnoi twice, he now faces a similar challenge in the longer format, though he will get more time to adjust.

Reading spin variations has been a weakness for Brook, and Kuldeep Yadav’s ability to turn the ball both ways could trouble him.

