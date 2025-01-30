Match prediction for India vs England fourth T20I in Pune.

IND vs ENG Predictions: Match analysis and tips for India vs England fourth T20I in Pune

India eye series victory

After winning the first two matches, India faced strong resistance from the English Lions who managed to salvage a much-needed win in Rajkot to keep the series alive. However, with the scoreline tipped in favour of the Men in Blue at 2-1, the hosts still have a chance to wrap up the series early when they lock horns with England next in the fourth fixture on January 31. The match is slated to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune with the action scheduled to start sharp at 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the first IND vs ENG 4th T20I with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs ENG Prediction – 4th T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs England 4th T20I match.

England have shown that they are not going down without a fight. They have an aggressive batting lineup coupled with a strong pace department and are expected to give a solid fight to the current T20 champions.

Abhishek Sharma is currently the leading run-scorer for India in the series with 115 runs in 3 games, at an average of 38.33 and an explosive strike rate of 212.96. He will also open the innings and if the left-hander manages to get set, he can very well slam a big knock.

The Indian spinner is in sublime form and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with 10 scalps in 3 games at a stellar average of 8.5. Not only that, Varun has already won two POTM awards in just three games and can once again be a strong contender for the tag.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitch at the MCA Stadium has shown variations in behaviour over the four T20Is played there since 2012. In the initial matches, it largely favoured slower bowlers, but in the most recent two games, pacers have found more success on this surface. While batters may find some assistance early on, the black soil surface tends to benefit spinners as the match progresses. A score of around 180-185 will be a competitive total at this venue.

IND vs ENG Odds 4th T20I

Stake BC Game Parimatch 1xBet Rajabets India win the match 1.57 1.52 1.57 1.16 1.52 England win the match 2.45 2.55 2.4 4.8 2.55

Head-to-Head Record IND vs ENG in T20Is

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the shortest format is close with India holding a narrow edge. Out of the 27 matches played, the Men in Blue won 15 while the remaining 12 games were won by England. In India, India has won 8 matches, while England has won 6.

India

India boasts a deep batting lineup, allowing the top order to play an aggressive brand of cricket. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav are all known for their attacking approach.

Samson’s poor form is a concern, while Abhishek struggled to convert starts into big scores. Suryakumar at No. 3 may not be ideal; Tilak Varma seems better suited, given his ability to adjust his game based on the situation.

Hardik Pandya remains a key middle-order figure and India’s primary finisher while Rinku Singh is also available for selection after missing out the last two games due to a lower back spasm.

India have strong spin options, led by Varun Chakravarthy, while Mohammad Shami’s return strengthens the pace attack alongside Hardik.

India Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Ramandeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

**Injuries: Nitish Kumar Reddy (out for series)

England

Speaking about England’s batting, skipper Jos Buttler has looked in good touch and will be crucial at number 3. Explosive opener Phil Salt is however still facing difficulties in finding his form, while talented batter Harry Brook is also struggling to make an impact at number 4.

On the other hand, Jamie Smith, who had to leave the field during the third T20I due to a tight calf, might get replaced by Jacob Bethell, who had initially been substituted by Smith in Chennai.

Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer showed strong potential with the ball. Although their economy rates may not reflect it, they played a key role in taking crucial wickets that shifted the momentum of the match.

England Probable Playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith/Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 4th T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs England 4th T20I match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In England, fans can watch live on TNT Sports and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Toss Prediction

In the last 10 T20 matches held at this venue in Pune, teams bowling first have emerged victorious in six encounters. Both sides boast strong batting lineups filled with star players, making them confident in their ability to chase down a target.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Pune on January 31 is expected to be clear, with no chances of rain affecting the match. Evening temperatures will likely range between 20-24°C, with humidity levels hovering around 50-60%. These conditions should be ideal for an uninterrupted game.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as a strong favourite, heading into the fourth T20I with a 74% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Varun Chakravarthy has managed to outfox Harry Brook two times in three matches. Brook has looked vulnerable against spin but he is one of the most talented batters in world cricket currently. It will be an interesting battle to see how the England youngster tackles the India spin maestro in Pune.

