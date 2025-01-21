Match prediction for India vs England first T20I in Kolkata

The reigning T20 champions will look to extend their domination against the Three Lions

India will be hosting England, where they are set to play a five-match T20I series, starting from January 22. The first match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata with the action scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the first IND vs ENG T20I with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs ENG Prediction – 1st T20I – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs England 1st T20I match.

India to win – 1xBet @ 1.554

India are an extremely difficult side to beat at home as Suryakumar Yadav’s men look to continue their sublime form in the format. The hosts have a potent spin department that should pose a big threat to the visiting batting unit of England. At Kolkata, the conditions would suit India’s new ball quicks and it is here that the match could swing in the hosts’ favour.

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top Indian batter 1st innings – Parimatch @ 3.30

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters in the shortest format in the world currently. The dynamic right-hander can decimate any bowling attack on his day and can lead the team from the front. Returning after a deserved break, Suryakumar will be itching to establish his status as the No.1 T20I batter in the world.

Jofra Archer to be the top England bowler 1st innings – Stake @ 4.10

Jofra Archer is the perfect enforcer and death bowler who has a knack of picking up crucial wickets. So far, he has 35 wickets in 29 games at an average of 7.53. With the Kolkata surface expected to provide early pace assistance, expect Archer to make a huge impact against India’s top three inside the Powerplay.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Eden Gardens pitch is known for being favourable to batters, offering good bounce initially but tending to slow down as the match progresses, which benefits spinners. The highest T20I score at this venue is 201/5 by Pakistan against Bangladesh during the 2016 World Cup, while India’s best total here stands at 186/5. The team winning the toss might want to chase to take advantage of the dew, which would make chasing easier.

IND vs ENG Odds 1st T20I

1xBet Rajabets Stake Parimatch BC Game India win the match 1.554 1.57 1.57 1.63 1 England win the match 2.457 2.3 2.3 2.28 1

Head-to-Head Record IND vs ENG in T20Is

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the shortest format is extremely close with India holding a narrow edge. Out of the 24 matches played, the Men in Blue have won 11 while the remaining 11 games were won by England. In India, India has won 6 matches, while England has won 5.

India

The Men in Blue have revamped their squad following their 3-1 series win over South Africa, dropping Ramandeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Jitesh Sharma, and Yash Dayal. New additions include Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar, who were part of the Test squad from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mohammed Shami also makes his comeback after a 14-month injury hiatus. Suryakumar Yadav remains skipper, with Axar Patel as vice-captain.

Possible XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England

England cricket enters a new chapter as Brendon McCullum assumes the role of white-ball head coach, adding to his Test coaching duties. The team has also undergone changes, dropping Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Michael Pepper, Jafer Chohan, John Turner, Dan Mousley, Reece Topley, and Jordan Cox from the Caribbean tour. Key Test players, including Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Gus Atkinson, return to strengthen the T20 squad.

Confirmed XI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs England 1st T20I match in Kolkata.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In England, fans can watch live on TNT Sports and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Toss Prediction

While the chasing side may have the toss advantage, India could still be favoured to win, even if they bowl second, due to their stronger team on paper.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Kolkata is expected to stay mostly clear, with daytime temperatures around 28°C and night-time lows of approximately 16°C. Rainfall chances are minimal at just 7%, and humidity levels are predicted to peak at 77%.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have India as slight favourites heading into the first T20I with a 57% chance of winning. At home in Kolkata, India would look to gain the advantage early in the series.

Key matchup

Arshdeep Singh has effectively restricted explosive opener Phil Salt with the new ball, conceding just eight runs in 12 T20 deliveries, although he is yet to dismiss the Englishman. Arshdeep’s new ball skills will be vital to dent England early in the game.