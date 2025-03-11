MUM-W vs BLR-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 20 – 11/03/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians Women vs RCB Women Match 20 in Mumbai.

MUM-W vs BLR-W Predictions: Mumbai Indians with an opportunity to book a spot in the final

The final group fixture of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will have Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing off on March 11. The two teams will lock horns at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, with the action scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

MUM-W vs BLR-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians Women vs RCB Women WPL match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has had a phenomenal season. She is the leading batter with 347 runs at a strike rate of 145. The all-rounder has also snared eight wickets in the competition. Her form and all-round skill set makes her a key asset for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians boast of a stronger batting line-up on form and quality. They have Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, and Amelia Kerr in the side. RCB, on the other hand, are largely dependent on Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh.

RCB may have been awful but Ellyse Perry has had an incredible season. She has scored 323 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 152. Perry has registered four half centuries in this campaign.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is known as a batting friendly venue with high-scoring matches being a norm. Pitches here generally don’t offer much except for some early movement for seamers. The venue has been a host to 12 matches in the WPL, with the average first innings score of 166.

MUM-W vs BLR-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets MI Women win the match 1.6 1.52 1.59 1.52 1.52 RCB Women win the match 2.4 2.45 2.3 2.4 2.4

Head-to-Head Record MUM-W vs BLR-W

Mumbai Indians and RCB have competed against each other six times in the WPL. The MI women have won four of those games while Bengaluru came out victorious twice.

Mumbai Indians Women

The former champions have a golden opportunity to secure a direct spot in the final. They have 10 points from seven games and can jump Delhi Capitals, who have the same points from eight games. Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants in the last game, where they survived an onslaught by Bharti Fulmali. Harmanpreet Kaur hit 54 off 33 while Nat Sciver-Brunt made 38 off 31 as they posted 179. Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews then picked three wickets each while Shabnim Ismail bowled an incredible spell of 2 for 17.

Possible XI: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

The WPL 2024 champions had a disastrous season this time around. With five defeats and only two wins, RCB are reeling at the bottom of the table and have been knocked out. They have lost five games on the trot, most recently losing to UP Warriorz by 12 runs. Their bowlers couldn’t make an impact, conceding the highest total in WPL history. Chasing 226, they lost five wickets for 107. Richa Ghosh gave a fight with 69 off 33 and Sneh Rana struck 26 in six deliveries but their efforts went in vain.

Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Charlie Dean, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh

Where to Watch MUM-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians Women vs RCB Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting second has won seven out of 12 WPL matches played at Brabourne Stadium. The dew factor makes chasing a much better option. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

MUM-W vs BLR-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be mainly clear and warm in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The match will have no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely to be around 52%, while wind gusts travel at upto 32 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 28 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

As per the bookmakers, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites heading into this match, with a 64% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ellyse Perry vs Amelia Kerr could be an interesting matchup. Perry has scored 125 runs in 114 deliveries in T20 cricket and has lost her wicket four times.

