SEC vs JSK Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – SA20 2025 – 24/01/2025

SEC vs JSK Predictions: Match analysis and tips for Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match 19 in Gqeberha

Eastern Cape look to make it four-in-a-row as they host Super Kings

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings will be up against each other in the 19th match of the SA20 on January 24. St George’s Park in Gqeberha will host the contest, with the action set to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SEC vs JSK match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SEC vs JSK Predictions – SA20 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 match.

Marco Jansen has been truly exceptional for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 131 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 139, often those runs coming when the team is in trouble. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the season with 10 scalps at an economy of 6.34. With his all-round ability and form, he remains the MVP for the team.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper is having a very good season, showing why he is rated so highly. Markram has made 200 runs in six innings at a 138 while averaging 50. He has registered two half centuries, including 68 not-out off 55 in the previous outing.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a terrific record at home. They boast of an outstanding bowling attack while Joburg Super Kings’ batting unit has struggled so far in the tournament. Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson and Richard Gleeson have made life extremely difficult for the batters.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

St George’s Park in Gqeberha has not been a great venue for batting with the pitches offering significant assistance for seamers as well as spinners. The average first innings score here reads 153 in the SA20. Each of the last two games have seen less than 250 runs across two innings.

SEC vs JSK Odds SA20

1xBet Parimatch BC Game Stake Rajabets Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 1.815 1.83 1.75 1.75 1.75 Joburg Super Kings win the match 2.015 2.03 2 2 2

Head-to-Head Record SEC vs JSK

The head-to-head record between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings stands evenly matched. They have faced each other four times, with both teams winning twice each.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Sunrisers Eastern Cape would hope for better returns from their batting line-up, with Zak Crawley, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham and Jordan Hermann having a rough time so far. Markram, Jansen, Dawson and Gleeson have been excellent in their roles while Ottneil Baartman and Simon Harmer have supported well.

Possible XI: David Bedingham, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings have Devon Conway and Faf du Plessis at the top, followed by Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow and Donovan Ferreira. Their bowling attack comprises Hardus Viljoen and Lutho Sipamla as the pace pair alongside spin trio of Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir and Ferreira.

Possible XI: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla

Where to Watch SEC vs JSK SA20

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

The overall record at this venue in the SA20 shows there is no bias for batting first or second. Pitches have been challenging in the last few games and teams would prefer batting first.

SEC vs JSK SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape is likely to be mainly clear on Friday evening. The early forecast shows an 8% chance of precipitation but rain should not be a big factor in this game. The humidity levels will be around 86% with wind gusts blowing up to 26 kmph. The temperatures are expected to hover around 21°C.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The bookmakers have Sunrisers Eastern Cape as favourites ahead of the match with a 56% chance of winning. Playing at home, they have the resources to dominate the proceedings.

Key matchup

Liam Dawson vs Jonny Bairstow could be a key battle in the middle overs. Bairstow has scored 17 runs in 13 balls and the left-arm spinner has dismissed him once.