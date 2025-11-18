Double Trouble for South Africa as Key Duo From Kolkata Victory Doubtful for IND vs SA 2nd Test

Both were instrumental to South Africa's win.

Two South Africa players – Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer – are reportedly injured ahead of the Guwahati Test. Both were instrumental in the Proteas’ historic win over India in Kolkata, performing exceptionally well with the ball throughout the game.

Marco Jansen injury

According to reports, the left-arm pacer Marco Jansen is carrying a niggle, which he probably sustained in the previous game. Jansen didn’t show any signs of discomfort during the game, where he registered figures of 3/35 in 15 overs and 2/15 in seven overs across two innings.

His injury must have left South Africa concerned, who are already sweating over Kagiso Rabada’s fitness. Rabada missed the previous game due to a rib injury.

If Marco Jansen injury doesn’t allow him to feature in the second Test, the Proteas will be left without any other specialist pacer, barring Rabada, whose participation is in doubt. More importantly, he brought quality and skills that no other bowler in the team can, given that he creates an awkward left-arm angle, which clearly troubled Indian batters in the opening Test.

Simon Harmer injury

Simon Harmer injury is a major development because he was the best bowler from either side in the Kolkata Test and will again be crucial if South Africa are to register a series win. He is reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury.

Harmer bowled the most overs (29.2) in the previous game, and his increased workload in recent times, including the Pakistan tour, can be a reason for this setback. Since last month, the off-spinner has bowled 121.3 overs across six innings, with the next best among South Africans being Keshav Maharaj with 79.1 overs – a difference of around 42.2 overs.

His absence will come as a massive relief for India, who have plenty of left-hand batters and will likely add another in Sai Sudharsan for the second game. His variations and skills clearly came out of the syllabus for Indian batters in Kolkata.

Will Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer play 2nd Test?

Both Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer were taken to Woodlands Hospital, where Shubman Gill was treated, for a checkup. There’s no confirmation whether their injuries are serious enough to keep them out of action.

If Jansen and Harmer don’t play, Kagiso Rabada (if fit) and Senuran Muthuswamy will replace them, respectively, in the XI. Real issues will start if Rabada doesn’t regain fitness in time, given that the severity of his rib injury is unknown.

South Africa would hope Jansen and Harmer are fit enough to play, for their chances heavily rely on these two players. The second Test begins on November 22 in Guwahati.

