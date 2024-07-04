'It was happening for everyone' - Aakash Chopra opens up on Inzamam-ul-Haq's comments on Arshdeep Singh

Inzamam-ul-Haq has been in the limelight since his comments on Arshdeep Singh during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has been in the limelight since his comments on Arshdeep Singh during the T20 World Cup 2024. Inzamam claimed Arshdeep was tampering with the ball to gain an unfair advantage by generating reverse swing in the West Indies.

Once his comments went viral, Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, asked him to use his brains before making such statements on a public forum. However, Inzamam didn’t stop there and came up with a fresh reply to Rohit, saying he asked the umpire to keep track of activities on the field.

The matter stretched longer than anticipated, for Inzaman didn’t hold himself back. Even though his allegations were baseless, the former Pakistani batter kept making the same point that India tampered with the ball without presenting proper proof for his claims.

If Inzamam was so confident, he should have presented some evidence to affirm his allegations, but all he did was utter the same thing non-stop on the local news channel. However, no Indian took his claims seriously and kept backing their players since they knew Arshdeep got to reverse the ball due to the conditions in the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra opens up on Inzamam-ul-Haq’s comments

On his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra has opened up on Inzamam-ul-Haq’s claims, saying Arshdeep could reverse the ball due to the dry conditions in the West Indies. He said the ball swung in the other direction due to the day games, adding the ball was reversing for all teams and not only the Indian side.

“Inzamam-ul-Haq sir actually said that the ball was reverse swinging and that it should be checked. The ball was reverse swinging in day games. It was happening for everyone, not only for us, because the matches were being played on extremely dry surfaces.”

Aakash Chopra has made a valid point, for Arshdeep always had the skills to reverse the ball. It’s just that he got the conditions ideal for it.

These claims are bound to come when the Indian team is doing well. That doesn’t take away the skills of Arshdeep Singh to reverse the ball in helpful conditions.

