WATCH: A fan climbs on the tree to follow the victory parade of the Indian team

One of the fans was seen on the tree during the victory parade of the Indian team, and the video went viral on social media. The Indian team, who was on the bus, were kind of surprised to see him on the tree and couldn’t take their eyes away from him.

Virat Kohli also called Rohit Sharma to show him that fan who was on the tree, and the duo shared a wry smile. That fan also had the camera opened and was probably making videos of his favourite players from the best possible angle.

While there were lakhs of people in the victory parade, the one fan on the tree had the best view to watch and capture the team players on the bus. Even the Indian players were surprised to see the enthusiasm of that person on the tree and had a laugh among themselves.

However, such actions shouldn’t be encouraged, for they can be really dangerous and induce numerous serious injuries. The fans get excited, which is a good thing, but such actions should be avoided and not replicated by anyone else.

Team India reach the Wankhede Stadium for ceremony

After a massive victory parade across the marine drive and relevant streets, the Indian team reached the Wankhede Stadium to attend the ceremony. In the ceremony, the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, first came to the stage to attend the questions by the hosts.

Later, Virat Kohli also came and had a quick chat, which the Wankhede crowd appreciated with a loud roar. Later, Jasprit Bumrah, the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2024, also had a few answers, and the crowd went berserk.

The whole crowd stood on its feet and bowed down to one and only Jasprit Bumrah, who did exceptionally well throughout the tournament. Bumrah’s performance was acknowledged by one and all, for he was crucial in India’s victory.

Virat Kohli even wanted to sign a petition to label Bumrah as the eighth wonder of the world. What Bumrah did in the T20 World Cup 2024 was unbelievable and deserves all the appreciation.

