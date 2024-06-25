'Jadeja a little limited as compared to Axar and Kuldeep:' Sanjay Manjrekar makes big claim on Ravindra Jadeja's role

Team India is all set to face defending champions England in the first semi-final game of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place on June 27 at Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana.

Team India is all set to face defending champions England in the first semi-final game of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place on June 27 at Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana. The Indian team will be looking to outclass Jos Buttler and Co. in the upcoming game to make it to the final game of the showpiece event. The Men in Blue thrashed Australia by 24 runs thanks to Rohit Sharma's stunning 92 runs from 41 balls featuring seven fours and eight sixes with a solid strike rate of 225 during the 51st match of the Super Eight fixture of the ongoing showpiece event at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel have been delivering sensational performances for the Indian team. However, India's star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has been making bold headlines for so many days after he failed to show his talent with the bat and the ball in the marquee event. Speaking about the same subject, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar revealed that Ravindra Jadeja is now considered the third bowling option in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The well-known commentator stated that Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have been the go-to bowlers for captain Rohit Sharma.

"I think compared to Axar and Kuldeep Yadav, maybe Jadeja is a little limited in comparison. Axar Patel has those little subtleties, change of angle, pace and what he does. Jadeja is a very disciplined, accurate bowler who will feed off a good pitch, and a batter makes a mistake, he gets you out. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have more to offer than Ravindra Jadeja," Sanjay Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma involved in animated conversation during Bangladesh game

I think India made a commitment to Axar Patel as the first-choice left-arm spinner: Sanjay Manjrekar

The CSK star just got one chance to bowl during the Australia clash, where he went on to concede 17 runs and was not given another chance to bowl in the game. Following the same, the former batting legend stated that Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are set to offer more to the Indian team as compared to the 37-year-old star.

Furthermore, the cricketer turned analyst further stated that Axar Patel has been the first choice among the left-arm spinners owing to his magnificent bowling spells in the tournament. Meanwhile, Jadeja has just picked up one wicket from the five innings at the 2024 T20 World Cup, and he holds the record for the worst economy for an Indian bowler in the ongoing marquee event.

"I think India made a commitment to Axar Patel as the first-choice left-arm spinner. So not only with performance that Jadeja has been relegated to number three, that is also about the captain who believes which is the better left-arm spinner for him," he added further.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.