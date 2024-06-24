Reports: Star player set to lead Team India for Zimbabwe tour

As per emerging reports, promising batter Shubman Gill is all set to lead India in the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe.

India's star cricketer Shubman Gill made an early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 taking place in the USA and West Indies, as he had travelled with the Indian team as a reserve player this time. However, the stylish right-handed batter is expected to take on a national leadership role to guide the Men in Blue for the Zimbabwe tour, which is slated to take place following the ongoing T20 World Cup. Team India will be locking horns with Zimbabwe for the five matches of the T20I series set to commence on July 6 in Harare.

In addition to this, star bowler Avesh Khan, who returned to the country alongside Gill, is heading to the African country as well for the five-match T20I series. The star speedster made an excellent mark on the selectors after having a stellar Indian Premier League 2024 season with the Rajasthan Royals this year. It therefore seems likely that the Indore-born cricketer will be touring Zimbabwe for the upcoming series.

According to reports, SRH opening batter Abhishek Sharma also expects to receive his maiden call-up after his magnificent performances in the recently concluded IPL 2024, which guided his side to enter the final of the game. Sharma might open the innings with his close friend Shubman Gill on the upcoming Zimbabwe tour.

Who will be the next India's head coach following T20 World Cup 2024?

Meanwhile, National Cricket Academy head coach VVS Laxman has been appointed interim coach for the Zimbabwe tour. The Indian Cricket Board is yet to disclose who will take over for Rahul Dravid as head coach when his term ends. Following Laxman's interim duty, KKR mentor and head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to be the new coach, who is all set to take over the coaching post commencing on July 26 with the Sri Lankan series.

According to the report, the majority of the senior players, including vice captain Hardik Pandya, explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav, skipper Rohit Sharma, and former captain Virat Kohli, will get rest throughout the tour.

