Watch: SKY receives the fielding medal for game-changing moment in final from Jay Shah

Jay Shah awarded the medal to Suryakumar, who was thrilled to receive it and proudly displayed both his World Cup medal and the best fielding medal.

India's star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, received the team's best fielder medal after India's T20 World Cup 2024 final victory over South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, June 29. The 33-year-old cricketer's stunning catch to remove the dangerous South African batter David Miller seemed to be the turning point in the final victory, and he got honoured with the prestigious 'Best Fielder' award from BCCI secretary Jay Shah in the dressing room.

With South Africa needing 16 runs from the final over, Suryakumar displayed the epitome of calmness, speed, and athleticism as he juggled to take David Miller's catch. Hardik Pandya set the stage by dismissing an in-form Henrich Klaasen for 52. South Africa then lost four wickets for 17 runs, thus limited to 169/8 while chasing 177.

Fielding coach T. Dilip introduced a medal to be awarded to the team's top fielder in each match during the ODI World Cup 2023

Team India fielding coach T. Dilip introduced a medal to be awarded to the team's top fielder in each match during the ODI World Cup 2023 to motivate the players. The former India pacer continued the tradition in the T20 World Cup of 2024. The player who not only takes great catches but also succeeds in run-outs, run-saving, and glove work from behind the stumps has been given the best fielding medal.

Recalling the grand finale game, India skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bat first after winning the toss. After being reduced to 34/3, India's position was saved by a crucial partnership of 72 runs between Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, including four sixes and one four) and Virat Kohli (76). In addition, Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube partnered for 57 runs, with Dube scoring 27 in 16 balls to propel India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, during chase, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 during their second over of the game, but a 58-run stand between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, four boundaries, and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, three fours, and a six) put SA back into the game. india dismissed them soon enough, but power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen's half-century placed India in danger of losing the match. Meanwhile, star pacers Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20), and Hardik (3/20) produced a brave comeback in the death overs to restrict South Africa to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

