30 off 30 balls: Watch ball-by-ball of the last 5 overs of India's heist in the T20 World Cup final

Rohit Sharma led Team India to one of their finest wins during the T20 World Cup 2024 Final. India's star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav took a boundary catch for the ages, right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah got in two blistering final overs, and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya took the two crucial wickets. With five overs left, South Africa was dominating. With a barrage of sixes, Heinrich Klaasen, one of the greatest batters in history, could bring an end to decades of agonising big-match history for his team. With six wickets remaining, South Africa needed only a single run per ball to win the final thirty balls after he and David Miller had come together for 38 runs in the two last overs.

However, the turning point arrived at the start of the 17th over. Following another downturn in the game as an outcome of Rishabh Pant's apparent knee issue, Hardik bowled a wide line outside off and caught Klaasen's edge, with Pant happily grabbing his chance. Miller was there, though he was unable to take a boundary off the final delivery.

Then Jasprit Bumrah came to the final of yet another battle that he had dominated. The 30-year-old cricketer broke through the last-known South African batter, Marco Jansen, and grazed his leg stump with one of those magical balls, a devastating in-seamer. South Africa were in difficulty for the first time since the early overs of the chase, with Keshav Maharaj now filling the middle position and their batting line-up clearly short with 20 needed off 12 balls. South Africa could produce just four runs off the 19th over produced by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.



The blow that killed hope of South Africans came in last over

The blow that killed hope came next. In the last over, bowled by Hardik, 16 was needed. The first ball was a wide, full toss that Miller attempted to loft over the straight boundary. Suryakumar caught the ball after he missed his mark and ran full speed along the rope with his feet just inches inside. Except for one outside edge that went for four, South Africa's batters No. 8, 9, and 10 failed to get Hardik out of the field, which made Rohit Sharma and Co. win the match by 7 runs.

