Two Indians Named in Marquee List for WPL 2026 Auction, Top Australian Stars Opt Out

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and pacer Renuka Singh are the only two Indians in the marquee list of players that will go under the hammer in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) mega-auction on November 27 in Delhi. Apart from the Indian duo, the marquee set includes six other names in Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr and Laura Wolvaardt.

However, Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Renuka Singh have listed their base lower than the maximum of INR 50 lakhs, at INR 30 lakhs and INR 40 lakhs respectively.

WPL 2026 Retained Players List — Full WPL Retention List For All Franchises, WPL Auction Date, And WPL Squads

How Many overseas stars in WPL 2026 Auction?

Notably, a total of 277 players have registered for the WPL 2026 auction for a maximum of 73 available slots. As for overseas recruits, 83 players will vie for the 23 slots available for them.

Of the 83 overseas stars in the auction pool, 23 players from Australia while 22 are from England, 13 from New Zealand and 11 from South Africa, three from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh each.

Amongst associate nations, spinner Thipatcha Putthawong is the only Thailand player listed, while Tara Norris is the only player from USA. UAE captain Esha Oza and wicketkeeper Theertha Satish complete the list.

Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud and Uma Chetry in highest bracket

Indian cricketer Harleen Deol has set her base price at the maximum INR 50 lakh in the capped all-rounders category. This places her above most of her peers in that group, including Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, and Grace Harris, who have base prices of INR 30 lakh.

Joining Deol in the highest price bracket are India’s Women’s World Cup 2025-winning squad members, Assam wicketkeeper Uma Chetry and pacer Kranti Gaud.

ALSO READ:

Top Aussie stars opt out of WPL 2026 auction

Tahlia McGrath, who played for UPW, and Sophie Molineux, who represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are not part of the 23 players from Australia. Notably, Molineux played for RCB during their title-winning campaign in WPL 2024 while Tahlia represented the UP Warriorz in all three seasons of the tournament so far.

Remaining Purse Value and RTMs for each team for WPL 2026 Auction

RCB Remaining Purse– INR 6.15 cr

RCB Total RTMs – 1

MI Remaining Purse– INR 5.75cr

MI Total RTMs- 0

DC Remaining Purse – 5.7cr

MI Total RTMs- 0

UPW Remaining Purse – 14.5cr

UPW Total RTMs – 4

GG Remaining Purse- 9 cr

GG Total RTMs- 3

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.