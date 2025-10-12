IND-W vs AUS-W Playing 11: Likely Batting Order for India Women vs Australia Women Today Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 13

India Women (IND-W) will lock horns with Australia Women (AUS-W) in Match No.13 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, October 12. Let’s check the IND-W vs AUS-W Playing 11 for this fixture.

Despite struggling with their batting form, the hosts were coming on the back of two successive wins to kickoff their home ODI World Cup campaign against the co-hosts Sri Lanka and the arch-rivals Pakistan. But India faced their maiden defeat of the tournament in their latest fixture against South Africa. The Women in Blue would look to turn around the setback soon while taking on the Aussies at the same venue.

On the other hand, the reigning champions Australia have also started off their title defense with consecutive victories against New Zealand and Pakistan. Their clash against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. However, the team would want to continue their winning momentum by defeating the hosts in a bid to clinch a record eighth Women’s ODI World Cup title.

Details of Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs AUS-W Playing 11 Today

IND-W Playing 11

India are likely to opt for an unchanged playing XI for their fourth clash of the tournament.

IND-W Likely Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

IND-W Batting Order:

Openers: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana

No.3: Harleen Deol

Middle-order: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma

Lower-order: Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani.

AUS-W Playing 11

Australia would also want to stick with their winning combination against India.

AUS-W Likely Playing 11: Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

AUS-W Batting Order:

Openers: Alyssa Healy, Phoebe Litchfield

No.3: Ellyse Perry

Middle-order: Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath

Lower-order: Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

