Final cricket matches of 2024 December
All Cricket
December 16, 2024 - 12:54 pm

Final Cricket Showdowns of 2024: The Most Anticipated Games of the Month

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

A look at the top games fans eagerly await in December 2024.

Final cricket matches of 2024 December

The year 2024 has been rich in spectacular cricket events drawing the attention of millions of fans worldwide. From fierce rivalries and underdog triumphs to remarkable showdowns and high-stakes tournaments, these games have etched lots of unforgettable moments in sporting history.

However, many electrifying matches still remain to be watched. The anticipation mounts day by day as we are coming closer to the final games of 2024, true clashes of titans that will demonstrate nothing but the pinnacle of cricketing excellence.

You can watch these highly anticipated matches live on GG BET – with its comprehensive cricket coverage and seamless streaming, the site ensures that you will not miss any action, wherever in the world you are. Take a look at the top games fans eagerly await in December 2024.

Pakistan vs. South Africa

The upcoming clashes between Pakistan and South Africa as part of the One Day Internationals, Twenty20 International, and ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025 promise to be riveting contests between two powerful cricketing nations.

Fans can expect eleven days of high-intensity cricket this month – one Test, three ODI, and three T20I matches – where every wicket, catch, and run will be crucial for the outcomes of these tense encounters. South Africa boasts no losses in the last 5 Test matches and so far ranks third to India and Australia, while both teams go almost hand-in-hand in the ODI and T20I series.

SeriesDate & TimeLocation
T20I series1st T20I10 December 2024, 18:00Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
2nd T20I13 December 2024, 18:00Centurion Park, Centurion
3rd T20I14 December 2024, 18:00Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
ODI series1st ODI17 December 2024, 14:00Boland Park, Paarl
2nd ODI19 December 2024, 14:00Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
3rd ODI22 December 2024, 14:00Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Test series1st Test26-30 December 2024, 10:00Centurion Park, Centurion

Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe

In December 2024, cricket fans will also witness the Afghan team’s tour to Zimbabwe consisting of three One Day Internationals, one Test, and three Twenty20 International matches. While Afghanistan is ascending the ranks in the T20I and ODI series and boasting talents like Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rashid Khan, their opponents will be fueled by the strong support of the home crowd.

With that in mind, the matches promise to be nothing short of breathtaking. Zimbabwe is also going to host its first Test in 28 years, marking a significant milestone for local cricket – do not miss out on what is poised to be an unforgettable showdown!

SeriesDate & TimeLocation
T20I series1st T20I11 December 2024, 13:30Harare Sports Club, Harare
2nd T20I13 December 2024, 13:30
3rd T20I14 December 2024, 13:30
ODI series1st ODI17 December 2024, 09:30Harare Sports Club, Harare
2nd ODI19 December 2024, 09:30
3rd ODI21 December 2024, 09:30
Test series1st Test26-30 December 2024, 10:00Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

West Indies vs. India

India is one of the top three teams ruling the world in Women’s cricket, and this December, they are geared to host three WT20I and three WODI matches with West Indies. Even though the Indians are ranked higher, the Windies have a wealth of skills and experience to produce stellar performances on the field and provide decent resistance to their opponents. Both teams have rich cricketing heritage, and we will have a chance to appreciate their prowess very soon.

SeriesDate & TimeLocation
WT20I series1st WT20I15 December 2024, 19:00DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
2nd WT20I17 December 2024, 19:00
3rd WT20I19 December 2024, 19:00
WODI series1st WODI22 December 2024, 13:30IPCL Sports Complex Ground, Vadodara
2nd WODI24 December 2024, 13:30
3rd WODI27 December 2024, 13:30

Australia vs. New Zealand

The upcoming Australia – New Zealand matches in the Women’s One Day International series are going to be a true cultural phenomenon.  A lasting rivalry between these cricketing giants ignites passions worldwide and makes anticipation even more intense. Australia holds the first place in the WODI rankings, but the White Ferns are firmly intended to change things in the forthcoming matches. The stakes are very high, so the edge-of-the-seat emotions are guaranteed.

SeriesDate & TimeLocation
WODI series1st WODI19 December 2024, 11:00Basin Reserve, Wellington
2nd WODI21 December 2024, 11:00
3rd WODI23 December 2024, 11:00

Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand

The end of the month will mark the beginning of another fascinating chapter in the burgeoning rivalry between Sri Lanka and New Zealand when the Black Caps will host two Twenty20 Internationals. The third T20I game will take place on January 2 at the Saxton Oval, followed by ODI encounters. The New Zealand national team won three out of five last head-to-head matches, so Sri Lanka fans are looking forward to seeing the Lions’ comeback. Anyway, each game between these teams is a nail-biting spectacle until the final ball.

SeriesDate & TimeLocation
T20I series1st T20I28 December 2024, 19:15Bay Oval, Tauranga
2nd T20I30 December 2024, 19:15

