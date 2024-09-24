R Ashwin’s Double Triumph Secures a Commanding 1-0 Lead for India

Ravichandran Ashwin's 113 in India’s first innings was a significant contribution, but it was his performance with the ball that turned the match decisively in India’s favour.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s exceptional all-round display led India to a dominant 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium. Ashwin's remarkable performance, combining a century with a five-wicket haul, once again highlighted his mastery in home conditions.

A Game to Remember in Chennai

On a surface that did not offer much help to spinners until the third morning, Ashwin exhibited a perfect understanding of how to manipulate the pitch’s bounce and turn. His 113 in India’s first innings was a significant contribution, but it was his performance with the ball that turned the match decisively in India’s favor.

Bangladesh crumbled to 149 in their first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah’s incisive 4-50 and Jadeja’s tight 2-19 leaving them struggling. However, it was Ashwin’s six-wicket burst in the second innings, finishing with 6-88, that extinguished any lingering hopes Bangladesh had of mounting a comeback.

Ashwin’s total of 37 five-wicket hauls now places him level with the legendary Shane Warne, with only Muttiah Muralitharan ahead of him. His artistry with the ball was on full display, particularly in his dismissals of Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, where subtle variations in speed and flight left the Bangladesh batters groping.

Home Advantage and Local Knowledge

Ashwin’s deep connection with Chepauk is no secret. From his early days catching bus No. 12G to the ground to his remarkable performances over the years, the Chennai stadium has become synonymous with Ashwin’s legacy. His familiarity with the venue and its conditions made a critical difference, as he adjusted his game plan based on the knowledge he’s accumulated over years of playing here.

Knowing when to alter his pace and when to rely on bounce, Ashwin set Bangladesh up beautifully in their second innings. The hallmark of his performance was his ability to draw the batters into false strokes, using the pitch's natural variation to create uncertainty.

He talked post-match about the nuances of the Chepauk surface, emphasizing the importance of understanding its unique characteristics. The bounce, he noted, gave him more confidence to bowl slower through the air, trusting that the pitch would do the rest.

The Turning Point

The morning of day four saw Bangladesh start with some fight. Shanto and Shakib absorbed the pressure, with India’s quicks, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, operating with discipline. However, Ashwin’s entry into the attack changed the complexion of the game. Shakib misjudged one of Ashwin’s drifting deliveries, playing down the wrong line and gifting a catch to short leg. From there, it was a procession for Bangladesh, with Ashwin and Jadeja combining to finish the job.

Shanto, the lone bright spot in Bangladesh’s second innings, eventually succumbed to Jadeja, who had tied him down with sharp turn and control. His dismissal marked the beginning of the end for Bangladesh, as Ashwin and Jadeja continued to dismantle the batting order.

Jadeja’s three wickets were crucial in supporting Ashwin’s efforts, further highlighting the strength of India’s spin department.

Final Thoughts

At 38, Ashwin is at the twilight of his career, but every time he steps onto the field at Chepauk, he delivers a performance that reaffirms his status as one of the greatest players of all time. His memories of the stadium—watching Sachin Tendulkar score his famous hundred against Pakistan, his Under-14 and Under-16 trials—are interwoven with his personal achievements on this ground.

For Ashwin, Chepauk holds a special place in his heart, and it continues to be the backdrop for some of his finest performances. Whether he has played his last Test here remains to be seen, but if this is indeed his swansong at the venue, it is one that will be remembered for years to come.