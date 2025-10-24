Glenn Maxwell Returns, U19 World Cup Star Called Up As Australia Squad for India T20Is See Changes

A few notable inclusions have been made to the T20I squad.

Australia have made numerous changes to their squad for the remaining ODI and the subsequent five-match T20I series. The biggest one is the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell, who was out of the New Zealand rubber and the first two T20Is against India due to a wrist injury.

The medical team deemed him fit, and he will join the squad from the third T20I in Hobart. Initially, there were doubts over his availability after he couldn’t make it to the initial two games, but recovery has been smooth for the all-rounder.

Among other changes in the squad are Josh Philippe’s addition for all five games, while Ben Dwarshuis will be available for the final two fixtures. Philippe acted as a cover for Alex Carey and Josh Inglis in the first ODI and replaced Maxwell on the New Zealand tour, but now finds a permanent spot.

You are kidding?!



WA's Mahli Beardman picks up his maiden #MarshCup wicket in bizarre fashion! #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/XbcueVZ9Hw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 4, 2023

The 20-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman is a surprise pick, and he will replace Josh Hazlewood, who will feature in the Sheffield Shield, from the third T20I onwards. Beardman has played only two T20 matches in his whole career, but has been highly rated in the circuit and has made a fine start to the One-Day Cup, with five wickets in two outings.

Key changes to T20I squad

There have been notable personnel changes in Australia’s T20I squad, with an eye on the Ashes 2025.

Additions: Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Josh Philippe (all games), and Mahli Beardman (games 3-5).

Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Josh Philippe (all games), and Mahli Beardman (games 3-5). Exclusions: Josh Hazlewood (after game 2) and Sean Abbott (after game 3).

Marnus Labuschagne excluded, Jack Edwards added to ODI squad

A couple of big changes have also been made for the final ODI against India in Sydney, where Australia will have an unassailable lead. Marnus Labuschagne, who replaced Cameron Green initially, will prepare for the third round of the Sheffield Shield against New South Wales at the Gabba.

ALSO READ:

The all-rounder Jack Edwards and Matthew Kuhnemann will join the squad in Sydney for the final ODI rubber to allow Labuschagne to prepare for red-ball action. Edwards was brilliant on the India tour, where he contributed with both bat and ball across two games against India A.

Meanwhile, Kuhnemann, who acted as a cover for Adam Zampa in the first ODI, will be back in the mix. He bowled a tight spell in Perth and showed encouraging death-over skills to restrict Indian batters in a rain-curtailed game.

Jack Edwards has started with a bang in Perth!



A near hat-trick has NSW off to the ideal start.



Watch #MarshCup live: https://t.co/FVISOlHkr8 pic.twitter.com/F35bPyD2jr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 1, 2024

Additionally, Josh Inglis is also expected to be available for the third ODI after recovering from a calf injury, which forced him to miss the New Zealand tour and the initial two India ODIs. The final game of the series will be played in Sydney tomorrow (October 25).

Key changes to ODI squad

Additions: Jack Edwards and Matt Kuhnemann

Jack Edwards and Matt Kuhnemann Exclusions: Marnus Labuschagne

Australia squad for the third ODI vs India

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad vs India

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott (first three matches only), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three games only), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (final two matches only), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (first two matches only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.