After Anrich Nortje, another South Africa player under injury cloud for Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025
January 16, 2025 - 9:41 am

After Anrich Nortje, another South Africa player under injury cloud for Champions Trophy 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He remains an important part of South Africa's plans for the Champions Trophy 2025.

After Anrich Nortje, another South Africa player under injury cloud for Champions Trophy 2025

After Anrich Nortje, another South Africa player, Rassie van der Dussen, is under an injury cloud for Champions Trophy 2025 as he has suffered a finger injury.

Rassie van der Dussen is currently participating in the SA20 2025 tournament, representing the Mumbai Indians franchise, MI Cape Town.

Also Read: South Africa and KKR Speedster Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 With Back Injury

Rassie Van der Dussen suffers a finger injury

Rassie van der Dussen made an unbeaten 91 off 64 balls, including 5 fours and 5 sixes, with a strike rate of 142.19, during the match against Paarl Royals.

But in the second innings when he was fielding at cover-point, his right-hand ring finger got hurt while he tried to catch a shot from Joe Root off Trent Boult.

He was forced to leave the field after the ball brushed his fingertips and went for four. He applied an ice pack to the swollen finger after the game, and there was no bruising or discomfort during handshakes.

Van der Dussen remains an important part of South Africa’s plans for the Champions Trophy 2025, where he has been named as their No.3 in the batting lineup. However, his finger injury may be a cause of concern.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

South Africa Can’t Afford Another Setback After Nortje’s Absence

South Africa have already lost Anrich Nortje to a back injury, and they would not want to lose another experienced player at this stage when van der Dussen is in such good form. It is still unknown if this injury will keep him out of the Champions Trophy.

Van der Dussen was also a member of South Africa’s 2023 World Cup squad, scoring 448 runs in ten games. He has played 68 ODIs in total and has scored 2464 runs with an average of 48.31.

As an important player for the team, everyone hopes that his injury is minor and that he will be available for the Champions Trophy 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Rassie van der Dussen
South Africa cricket

News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
