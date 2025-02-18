News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Babar_Azam
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 18, 2025

Where Will Babar Azam Bat For Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

His batting position for Champions Trophy had been a debatable topic recently.

Babar_Azam

During a pre-match press conference, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan confirmed that Babar Azam will continue playing as an opener in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Rizwan believes that Babar is, in fact, happy with his position.

“We have options, but if you look at the combination, Babar will continue opening the batting for us in the Champions Trophy. He is satisfied with his batting position. We want to bring genuine openers, but it is our home conditions, we want a left-right combination. Hence, we decided to have Babar Azam as an opener as he is technically sound batter,” said Rizwan.

The former captain’s batting position has recently become a debatable topic. Pakistan will begin their Champions Trophy campaign with a Group A match against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

Babar Azam bats as opener instead of No.3

Babar endured a string of poor scores in the recently concluded tri-series that involved New Zealand and South Africa. Opening in all games, he aggregated just 62 runs from three matches, with his highest score being 23 against South Africa. He hasn’t scored an ODI century since August 2023 when he slammed 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup.

Rizwan stressed that the entire team must step up and not just himself and Babar.

“It is not just about me and Babar Azam. Everyone is training very hard and working hard to win the Champions Trophy. We are just controlling the controllables,” he stated.

On Pakistan hosting ICC event again

Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years, having previously co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka. Due to terrorist attacks in 2008 in India, no team toured Pakistan for a decade since 2009. Over the years, many teams have gradually returned to touring the country.

“We suffered for 10 years. No team toured Pakistan, but the team continued to perform well. There should be no doubt that our team lacks players or quality. Yes, on the day we might lose and fall behind, we are trying to give our best and perform well in the tournament,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.

Furthermore, Rizwan reiterated that he wishes to see Pakistan perform as a unit.

“As a captain, it feels the best when the win comes through a complete team performance. But in the recent few matches, it has boiled down to individual performances when we have won. The focus right now is on all 15 members, all 15 members are captains. I just come in front of the media or the toss,” stated the 32-year-old.

Pakistan’s match against New Zealand on Wednesday will be followed by games against India (February 20 in Dubai) and Bangladesh (February 27 in Rawalpindi).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Babar Azam
Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan

Related posts

Strongest England Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

England Strongest Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

They struggled in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing seventh in the standings. Had they placed lower than eighth, they wouldn’t have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025.
6:59 pm
Sagar Paul

Ravichandran Ashwin Grades Champions Trophy 2025 Teams: India and Another Team Tops With 85/100

6:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
If Adam Zampa can do the heavy lifting in Champions Trophy 2025, Australia’s chances of succeeding in another ICC tournament will surge.

Champions Trophy 2025: An Uphill Task but Chance To Stamp His Authority for Adam Zampa

As big a responsibility as he has, Zampa has an opportunity to seal his authority further and show why he is among the finest wrist spinners of this generation.
5:27 pm
Darpan Jain

‘Will Be Performing Like The Champion Player He Always Has Been’: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach

The right-handed batter has notched up 529 runs in 13 CT matches.
6:19 pm
Sreejita Sen

Ranking the Champions Trophy 2025 Squads: From Best to Worst by Key Factors

The top-order batters play a crucial role in deciding how fluently the innings will progress.
4:30 pm
Darpan Jain
New Zealand ODI Team

Champions Trophy 2025: Punjab Kings Pacer Ruled Out; Kyle Jamieson Replaces Him In New Zealand Squad

1:02 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy