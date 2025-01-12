Former KKR Allrounder Fails Bowling Test, Likely To Only Bat In Champions Trophy 2025

He last played in the Test series against India last year

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has failed a second bowling test ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday.

Shakib remains suspended from bowling in international and domestic cricket in all forms as a result.

The 37-year-old went through an independent re-assessment test last month conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai, which he failed.

“While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket,” BCB said in a statement.

It is highly unlikely that Shakib will be dropped from Bangladesh’s squad for Champions Trophy 2025 despite his bowling ban.

Shakib failed his first assessment in the UK last year after his action during a county game was reported as suspect to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Subsequently, the allrounder was assessed at Loughborough University which he failed and the ECB moved to ban him from bowling.

Shakib forced to stay away from home

Shakib, who was a former legislator in Bangladesh parliament, has been unable to travel to his country due to student protests which had overthrown the previous government.

He last played international cricket during Bangladesh’s Tests against India in November last year. He recently featured in Abu Dhabi T10 league where he captained Bangla Tigers. The star allrounder, who previously played for SRH and KKR, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

However, it has been over a year since Shakib played ODIs for Bangladesh, with his previous appearance coming in November, 2023 in the ODI World Cup.

It is a big blow for Bangladesh due to Shakib’s bowling ban as they gear up for the Champions Trophy 2025. The left-arm spinner is the country’s highest wickettaker in the format with 317 scalps from 247 matches at an average of 30. According to ESPNcricinfo, ODI captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has agreed for Shakib’s inclusion in the 15-player squad to be announced on Sunday.

Bangladesh are in Group A of the Champions Trophy alongside India, New Zealand and Pakistan. They will play their opening match of the tournament against India in Dubai on February 20 followed by a clash against New Zealand on February 24 and final group game against hosts Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

