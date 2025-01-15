ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All Squads and Complete List Of Players in All 8 Teams

The tournament will kick off on February 19, with the host Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi.

Another ICC event is upon us, with the Champions Trophy 2025 set to start next month in Pakistan and Dubai. Pakistan are hosting the tournament for winning the trophy in the previous edition in 2017.

As many as eight teams are in the event based on their ranking in the points table during the World Cup 2023. Pakistan qualified automatically due to being the host, while seven other teams who finished in the top eight are participating in the tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025 Groups

The teams are divided into two groups – Group A and Group B – with four sides in each group. Group A has India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, while Group B has Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Groups Table

Group A Group B India Australia Pakistan England Bangladesh South Africa New Zealand Afghanistan

Each team will compete with each other within their groups, and the top two teams of each group will proceed to the semifinal. The topper of Group A will take on the second team in Group B and vice-versa in the knockout stage, and the two teams will fight for the ultimate prize in the final.

Also Read: Best spin attack? Afghanistan name strong squad to hijack non-Asian teams at Champions Trophy 2025

It’s worth noting that India won’t travel to Pakistan for any of their matches, including the knockout phase. They will play all their games in Dubai, and if they qualify, they will also play the semifinal and final at the same venue.

The tournament will kick off on February 19, with the host Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi. As many as 15 matches will be played across the competition, with each game being a near knockout right from the start.

The squads have started to come out, with as many as six teams announcing their personnel. Below are the complete squads of each team.

All Squads for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Australia Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh Squad

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Bangladesh unveil the Nazmul Hossain Shanto-led outfit for #ChampionsTrophy 2025 🏏



More on the squad 👉 https://t.co/lKOJlucNDM pic.twitter.com/MzTs9kxCUL — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2025

England Squad

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

India Squad

To Be Announced

ALSO READ: From the Land of Sanju Samson, Mumbai Indians’ Wildcard Pick at IPL 2025

New Zealand Squad

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Pakistan Squad

To Be Announced

Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi make their comeback as South Africa unveils its squad for the #ChampionsTrophy 🇿🇦



More ➡️ https://t.co/xUTTCnOHE6 pic.twitter.com/k7lxw7eiGa — ICC (@ICC) January 13, 2025

South Africa Squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

Champions Trophy 2025 Fixtures and Schedule For Pakistan and UAE Leg

Fixtures

Match Fixtures Date Match Venue 19 February Pakistan v New Zealand Karachi 20 February Bangladesh v India Dubai 21 February Afghanistan v South Africa Karachi 22 February Australia v England Lahore, Pakistan 23 February Pakistan v India Dubai 24 February Bangladesh v New Zealand Rawalpindi 25 February Australia v South Africa Rawalpindi 26 February Afghanistan v England Lahore 27 February Pakistan v Bangladesh Rawalpindi 28 February Afghanistan v Australia Lahore 1 March South Africa v England Karachi 2 March New Zealand v India Dubai 4 March Semi-final 1 Dubai 5 March Semi-final 2 Lahore 9 March Final Lahore (unless India qualify, then Dubai)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.