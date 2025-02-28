News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 28, 2025

‘It Was a Mistake To Make a Performer the Captain’: Discarded Pakistan Opener Accuses Babar Azam of Favouritism

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Under Babar Azam, Pakistan were knocked out in the early stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup

Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan hit a new low in international cricket, crashing out of the 2025 Champions Trophy in the group stage. The Men in Green, led by Mohammad Rizwan, lost to New Zealand and India. Their final group game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain. Babar Azam had led Pakistan prior to Rizwan.

Criticism on Babar Azam

Senior Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has criticised Azam, claiming that he favoured his “friends” over players performing well when he was captain of the national side.

“It’s sad to see him in this condition. When he started his career, it seemed he would break all records for Pakistan. But now, everything is in front of you-players don’t fail for this long. It was a mistake to make a performer the captain. After becoming captain, he surrounded himself with friends and selected them for the team, disregarding merit. When you favour friends over deserving players, the wheels of domestic cricket stop turning, as genuine performers don’t get enough chances,” he added.Shehzad told Sports Today.

Under Azam, Pakistan were knocked out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in the league stage and suffered a group-stage exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup. In 43 ODIs under his captaincy, Pakistan won 26 games and lost 15. Surprisingly, Azam is the nation’s fifth most successful captain in the 50-over format with a win percentage of 60.46. He led in 85 T20Is and returned with 56.47% wins.

ALSO READ:

Shehzad on political interference

Shehzad cited political interference as a reason for Pakistan’s downfall. He also claimed that players are not being selected in the squad on the basis of merit.

“Political interference has always been there; there’s no doubt. But the condition of the team is not because of the last two years, this has been happening for a while now. When you don’t bring in reforms, when you don’t honour merit, and when you don’t control indiscipline in the team, sooner or later, these results will come,” added the 33-year-old.

The opener has himself been ignored by the Pakistan selectors for quite some time now. He last played for Pakistan in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2019. Shehzad has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is to date, scoring 4458 runs across the three formats.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ahmed Shehzad
Babar Azam
Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
Pakistan

Related posts

Shubman Gill India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025

Captaincy Change on the Cards as Rohit Sharma’s Injury Disrupts Champions Trophy 2025 Plans!

Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring during Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025.
5:02 pm
Vishnu PN

‘They can beat us’: Former India Batter Makes a Bold Prediction Ahead of New Zealand Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

India will play against New Zealand on March 2.
4:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Australia have a powerful batting lineup and might get the better of Afghanistan.

Top Captaincy Picks For AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

11:55 am
Darpan Jain
AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Australia have a powerful batting lineup, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore, so they should win.

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:27 am
Darpan Jain
Team India Champions Trophy 2025

South Africa Star the Latest To Comment on India’s Advantage in Champions Trophy 2025

He added that the onus will be on India to use that advantage in Champions Trophy 2025.
10:30 pm
Vishnu PN
Shubman Gill Team India Champions Trophy 2025

India Star Takes Private Training Session on Rest Day Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against New Zealand

He had missed Team India's practice session on Wednesday.
9:13 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy