Who Should Replace Anrich Nortje in South Africa’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

So far, South Africa hasn't announced any replacement for Nortje but has a few pacers in the pipeline.

South Africa have received a severe setback as Anrich Nortje, their ace pacer, will not be able to take part in the Champions Trophy 2025 as he has suffered a back injury.

Nortje was first named in the team with the thought that he might be fit before the tournament, but now his recovery time is expected to be more than what the selectors had estimated.

With Nortje out of the way, South Africa will now have to find a replacement. The team has not yet announced his replacement, but two names are the front-runners: Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka. Both have qualities that set them apart, but which one would be the better fit for South Africa’s campaign?

Gerald Coetzee: The Experienced Young Gun

Gerald Coetzee has already established himself as a promising fast bowler in international cricket. With 14 ODIs under his belt and 31 wickets to his name, Coetzee showcased his talent during the 2023 World Cup, where he delivered strong performances for South Africa. However, like Nortje, he has faced injury setbacks, including one during the Test series against Sri Lanka last year, and now again in the SA20 just when he was primed to be picked as the replacement.

Being left out of the Champions Trophy squad initially may have been due to injuries that Coetzee had previously, but with Nortje out, Coetzee’s experience and his skill set make him a good candidate to fill the gap if he recovers in time.

Kwena Maphaka: The Teenage Sensation

If South Africa wants a fresher face, teenage sensation Kwena Maphaka could be their pick. A standout performer in the U19 World Cup 2024, Maphaka has quickly made an impact in international cricket. He debuted in ODIs against Pakistan last month, taking five wickets in two matches, and followed it up with a promising Test debut.

Maphaka is a young pacer with raw pace and one who can try to challenge batters, those qualities which saw him being termed as the young star of the country. With less experience in comparison to Coetzee, his early displays suggest that when given the chance he can step forward to the required level.

Who should South Africa Choose?

Coetzee is a more experienced and established player at this level, but he may be a safer option for South Africa in the Champions Trophy, given the tournament’s stakes. If South Africa wants to invest in its future, Maphaka is a promising option.

Finally, South Africa should go with the experience option because Coetzee also played the World Cup in India and was South Africa’s leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in eight matches. It’s slightly odd that, fitness issues barring, Coetzee wasn’t named in the initial squad itself given his ODI performances thus far.

Coetzee was recently diagnosed with a hamstring injury in the SA20 and could be ruled out for weeks. Proteas limited-overs head coach Rob Walter had said that Coetzee was in line to be picked for the Champions Trophy but they included Nortje instead because of his experience.

It was expected that Coetzee would then be his replacement after the injury news surfaced, but his own injury could now open doors to the likes of Kwena Maphaka. While South Africa obviously rate the left-arm quick, Walter could also go to the likes of Corbin Bosch, who impressed on Test debut, or Ottneil Baartman, who adds death bowling skills.

If Coetzee is unfit to make the squad for the Champions Trophy, South Africa should go left-field and bring in someone like Bosch to strengthen the batting depth in case the extra seamer makes the XI.

