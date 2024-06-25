3 unlucky players to miss out from India's T20I squad for the Zimbabwe tour

India announced their squad for the five-match T20I series, selecting plenty of young players for the tour.

India announced their squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, selecting plenty of young players for the tour. Most players who impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 were rewarded with a selection in the national team, with as many as four players getting their maiden India call.

However, some serious talents were also unlucky not to make it to the squad since the selectors can only name 15 players. They might find the decision hard and have all the rights in the world to be disappointed.

We look at three unlucky players who missed a spot from India’s squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar was among the best batters in IPL 2024, scoring 395 runs at an average of 30.38 and a strike rate of 177.13 in 13 innings. Further, he also hit five fifties, with the best score of 55.

His ability to hit spinners at will makes him a valuable asset in the middle overs, and Patidar is not a bad player of pace, either. Unfortunately, the team had to choose a few all-rounders as well, which blocked his way, or else Patidar would have found a spot in the team.

Also Read: WATCH: Rohit Sharma shouts angrily and uses expletives after Rishabh Pant drops an easy catch

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy is arguably the unluckiest player to miss out on a place in the Zimbabwe tour. Chakravarthy was brilliant with the ball, snaring 21 wickets at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 14.28 in 14 innings in IPL 2024.

Chakravarthy has a range of variations to operate with and is equally proficient against both RHBs and LHBs. He has a wicket-taking knack and can run through the opposition on his day, so he must be surprised and disappointed at the same time not to make it to the squad.

Telegram Group Join Now

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana is another big name absent from the Zimbabwe tour squad, given the kind of IPL he had this year. Rana is a serious pacer, who can hit the deck hard and hurry even the best of the batters with his pace, as visible in IPL 2024, where he took the best batters down with his accuracy and penetration.

Harshit took 19 wickets at an average of 20.15 and a strike rate of 13.31 in 11 innings in IPL 2024 and showed all his skillsets in a dream season. Further, he is also a decent lower-order batter, who can use the long handle and hit the ball long.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.