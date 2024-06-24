WATCH: Rohit Sharma shouts angrily and uses expletives after Rishabh Pant drops an easy catch

Rohit Sharma was furious and angrily shouted at Rishabh Pant after the latter couldn’t reach what looked like a regulation catch.

Rohit Sharma was furious and angrily shouted at Rishabh Pant after the latter couldn’t reach what looked like a regulation catch. Jasprit Bumrah was also shocked and couldn’t believe the event transpiring in the middle, giving a surprise reaction to the wicketkeeper.

Bumrah bowled a short ball into Marsh’s body that climbed sharply to unsettle the batter, who pulled it awkwardly and could only get the top of the bat. The ball flew left of the wicketkeeper, and Pant immediately ran to grab it and looked set to take it.

However, as he was scampering through, his balance went off and stumbled a bit before reaching the ball. Consequently, Pant couldn’t make it in time, and the ball fell right in front of him, giving a lifeline to Mitchell Marsh.

However, Rohit didn’t like it and was animated, shouting angrily and using expletives at Pant, who was disappointed not to catch it himself. The Indian captain expected Pant to grab it and was agitated since it was an easy chance, but Pant didn’t do it deliberately; emotions flowed on the ground, and Rohit couldn’t control himself.

Australia well on track in a 206-run chase in St Lucia

Australia lost their dynamic opener, David Warner, but Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh started a counterattack and put India on the back foot. The duo played their shots all around the ground, and India suddenly forgot how to bowl, for they sprayed their lengths all around and let Australia score freely.

Finally, Mitchell Marsh departed due to a brilliant fielding effort from Axar Patel, but he had put Australia in a commanding position before going off. Meanwhile, Travis Head continued his assault, and Glenn Maxwell, another dangerous batter, joined him in the middle and started hitting from the word go.

Both took the innings forward and looked solid on the crease. India desperately need quick wickets to make a comeback in the game.

If Australia lose the game, they will be on the verge of getting knocked out. However, a win will solidify their chances and put India at risk of losing a spot in the semifinal.

