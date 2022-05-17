Test players set to tour England - What India's squad could look like for the IND vs SA T20I series

India are set to field a young, new-look side for their home T20I series against South Africa, with senior members set to tour England for the fifth Test and the subsequent white-ball leg.

Shikhar Dhawan is primed to lead the side, with in-form Hardik Pandya set to return for the first time after the T20 World Cup 2021.

India have a packed international calendar right after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2022, with them hosting South Africa for five T20Is from June 9 to June 19, before tours to Ireland and England soon after. The team will play two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin on June 26 and June 28 respectively, before the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston commences on July 1, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The England touring party is set to feature senior players and so, India are certain to field a young, relatively inexperienced squad for the South Africa series. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal are certain starters in the Test squad, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer too likely retain their place alongside specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari.

Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar will be out of action for a significant part of the upcoming season with injuries, while there’s still uncertainty over Prithvi Shaw’s availability, as he’s recovering from typhoid.

A breakdown of India’s probable T20I squad for South Africa series

Top-order

Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the side, much like he did against Sri Lanka last year with senior members away for the Test assignment. He’s likely to partner one of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ishan Kishan at the top, with Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda as the leading middle-order candidates. India could consider playing all six in their starting XI, and back Hardik Pandya and Hooda to fill the fifth bowler’s role.

Tilak Varma, who has been Mumbai Indians’ brightest spot in an otherwise disappointing campaign, with 368 runs at 40.89 is primed to earn his maiden international call-up. Abhishek Sharma too could be one of the contenders, having led Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting with flair and aggression at the top. His controlled off-breaks make him a handy option with the ball. It remains to be seen if Devdutt Padikkal remains in the mix, given his inconsistent run of late.



All-rounders

Hardik has had a breakout season with the bat thus far, having scored 351 runs from 12 outings so far, which is just 51 shy of his previous best season aggregate of 402, back in 2019. After having not bowled in the last two seasons, he has shown significant improvement with the ball too, while taking the new ball occasionally, and should that continue, he’ll lend great balance to the side.

Venkatesh Iyer didn’t have much success in the middle-order for KKR, but such is the composition of the Indian team that he might have to settle in the finisher’s role if he gets a chance to play. He has had his moments in international colours in that role, having aggregated 116 runs at 38.67 at an impressive strike–rate of 173.13.

Seam attack

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the seam attack, alongside the in-form Harshal Patel and T Natarajan. The highlight though could be Umran Malik, who has continued to grab eyeballs with his searing pace, having delivered the fastest ball of the IPL 2022 at 157 kmph. Avesh Khan carried his form in Lucknow Supergiants’ impressive run, and will most likely keep his place. Arshdeep Singh, who has showcased his brilliance at the death and has already impressed experts Ian Bishop, Simon Doull among others could also get a much deserved maiden call-up.

The selectors would have a tough time in finalising the seam attack, with youngsters Mukesh Choudhary and Mohsin Khan too, knocking doors following their excellence in their maiden IPL stints.

Spinners

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav would be automatic picks, having bagged 44 wickets thus far in the season, with the former leading the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets at 16.83. Ravi Bishnoi who has had his ups and downs in the campaign is expected to keep his place, having shown great control during the home series against the power packed West Indies in his debut T20I series earlier this year.

Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, and Rahul Chahar too, could be in contention to break into the squad.

India’s probable squad for South Africa T20Is

Shikhar Dhawan, Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Notable omissions: Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Mukesh Choudhary