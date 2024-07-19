Best T20I knocks by Indian batters against Sri Lanka: WATCH

From Rohit Sharma's 118 to Yuvraj Singh's 60*, we take a look at some of the finest T20I knocks by Indian batters against Sri Lanka.

When it comes to T20 cricket, the matches between India and Sri Lanka have always promised high-octane action and thrilling performances. The formidable Indian batting lineup has often delivered memorable innings against Sri Lanka, showing their power and flair in the shortest format of the game.

From record-breaking centuries to match-winning knocks, Indian batters have consistently dominated the Sri Lankan bowling attack, leaving a lasting impression on the history of T20 cricket. In this article, we celebrate five of the best innings played by Indian batters against Sri Lanka, each a testament to their skill, determination, and sheer brilliance. Whether it was a crucial chase or a blistering start, these innings not only turned the tide in India's favour but also enthralled cricket fans around the world. Join us as we revisit these iconic moments that have defined the India-Sri Lanka T20I rivalry.

Rohit Sharma - 118 (43) in Indore, 2017

In the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017, Rohit Sharma delivered a breathtaking performance, scoring 118 off just 43 balls. His explosive innings included 12 fours and 10 towering sixes, propelling India to a mammoth total of 260/5. Sharma's masterclass was highlighted by his rapid-fire century, which he reached in a mere 35 deliveries, equaling the record for the fastest century in T20Is at that time.

His remarkable opening stand with KL Rahul, worth 165 runs, lasted until the 13th over, laying a solid foundation for India. The Indian team eventually secured a comfortable 88-run victory, with Sharma being rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his phenomenal knock.

Suryakumar Yadav - 112* (51) in Rajkot, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav delivered a scintillating performance in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot in 2023,, scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 51 deliveries. His explosive innings featured 7 fours and 9 towering sixes, helping India amass a formidable total of 228/5. Walking in to bat in the sixth over with India struggling at 52 for 2, Suryakumar quickly turned the tide with his aggressive play, dismantling the Sri Lankan bowling attack with ease.

His century, reached in just 45 balls, marked the second fastest by an Indian batter in T20Is. India comfortably won the match by 91 runs, sealing the series 2-1. Suryakumar's exceptional knock earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award, highlighting his vital role in India's commanding victory and series triumph.

Axar Patel - 65(31) in Pune, 2023

Axar Patel showed his fighting spirit with a remarkable knock in the second T20I of the 2023 series in Pune, even though it ultimately came in a losing cause. India was in dire straits at 57/5 while chasing a daunting target of 207 runs set by Sri Lanka. Walking in under immense pressure, Axar played a breathtaking innings, scoring 65 off just 31 deliveries. His aggressive play, which included a crucial partnership of 91 runs with Suryakumar Yadav, almost turned the game in India's favour.

Despite his efforts, India fell short, finishing at 190/8. Axar's valiant knock ensured that the team lost by only 16 runs, keeping the fans' hopes alive and preventing what could have been a much larger defeat. His innings was a testament to his ability to perform under pressure, making it one of the standout performances of the series.

Yuvraj Singh - 60*(25) in Mohali, 2009

In a thrilling encounter in Mohali in 2009, Yuvraj Singh delivered a spectacular knock, scoring an unbeaten 60 off just 25 deliveries to help India chase down a daunting target of 207 set by Sri Lanka. The innings began with a solid foundation laid by openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, who put up a quick 58-run partnership. Following Gambhir's dismissal, MS Dhoni contributed significantly, adding another 50 runs alongside Sehwag.

However, it was Yuvraj's entrance at two down that changed the game's dynamics. He unleashed a barrage of aggressive strokes, hitting three fours and five towering sixes. His powerful batting display guided India to victory with five balls to spare, marking one of the most memorable chases in T20I history.

KL Rahul -89 (49) in Indore, 2017

Rohit Sharma's masterclass of 118 stole the spotlight in Indore in 2017, but KL Rahul played an equally commendable knock during their 165-run opening stand. Rahul smashed 89 off just 49 deliveries, featuring five fours and eight towering sixes. While Rohit dominated the early part of the innings, Rahul played the perfect supporting role, ensuring the momentum never dipped.

Once Rohit was dismissed, Rahul took charge and unleashed a flurry of aggressive shots, propelling India to an imposing total. By the time Rahul got out, India had reached 243, setting a formidable target of 260 in the end. Eventually, India secured a comprehensive 88-run victory, which wouldn't have been possible without fRahul's brilliant innings alongside Rohit's fireworks.