IPL 2022 CricXtasy's uncapped XI | Indian Premier League

The uncapped IPL 2022 playing XI features best performers for various teams in the league's this year's edition in Mumbai and Pune.

The proliferation of young uncapped Indian players has been one of the highlights of the IPL 2022. With the league re-expanding to ten teams, this year's edition of the IPL has witnessed multiple young players showcasing their talent and impressing on the world stage.

For what shows the robustness of the Indian domestic system, these players have managed to seamlessly assimilate into their respective franchises for what is considered the toughest T20 league.

In all fairness, the IPL 2022 is worse off on quality than the previous editions of the tournament because of a wider spread of talent amongst ten teams, as opposed to eight. But that has also given these youngsters a window to get into the competition and perform more consistently.

Deep into the tournament, the strength of these players has historically decided IPL franchises' fortunes as that signals greater talent depth and no excessive dependence on the team's established international cricketers.

Focusing on these rising stars today, we make a combined XI from the best of the uncapped Indian performers for the IPL 2022.

Uncapped Indian cricketers' playing XI for IPL 2022

Openers - Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) consistent opening batter Abhishek and their wholehearted aggressor Tripathi form the opening combination of the uncapped IPL 2022 XI. While Abhishek has been a player rejuvenated at the top of the order, Tripathi has remained a valiant middle-order batter for his new franchise.

Abhishek has helped SRH overcome the struggles of skipper Kane Williamson by producing 374 runs, the most among SRH players, at an average of 31.16 and strike-rate of 134.53. Tripathi is only second to Abhishek in his team's run tally, with his 317 runs made at an even healthier average of 35.22 and strike-rate of 159.29.

Middle-order - Rajat Patidar, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma

Undoubtedly the best uncapped Indian batter for the season, Verma, has been a shining light for Mumbai Indians (MI) in their season of doom and gloom. Even as MI have struggled to pull together sustained performances, Verma has been a consistent batter for his side. He is at the top of the run-charts for MI, with 368 runs from 12 innings at an average of 40.88 and strike-rate of 132.85.

Sandwiching the MI left-hander are Patidar from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Jitesh Sharma. Patidar, who has been used as a floater by RCB to counter match-ups, has influenced multiple games with the bat, scoring his 163 runs from five innings at a strike-rate of 133.60.

Sharma, PBKS' dependable wicketkeeper-batter, has made his 215 runs from nine innings at an impressive strike-rate of 158.08. He has consistently delivered the goods for PBKS in the closing stages of the innings. He will also be the keeper of our uncapped IPL 2022 XI.

Allrounders - Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tewatia

By consistently blazing his willow in the end-overs for Gujarat Titans (GT), Tewatia has once again reinforced his quality. The Haryana cricketer, known for his five consecutive sixes and a famous finish against Sheldon Cottrell in IPL 2020, has shown he can nail his power-hitting duties against a varied set of oppositions over the last two seasons.

Tewatia has won multiple games for Titans in IPL 2022, collecting his 215 runs at a whopping strike-rate of 149.30 while averaging 35.83. Tewatia's bowling hasn't been as sharp in the competition but he has proven his effectiveness with legspin before in the IPL.

Another utility cricketer that has caught everyone's attention is Shahbaz, who has been a crucial cog in RCB's wheels in either department. The cricketer has made 215 runs for RCB from 10 innings after often walking into difficult situations and taken 4 wickets, delivering tight overs from time to time.

Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan

The IPL 2022 has underlined the rising pace stocks in Indian cricket, with multiple young quicks able to consistently clock the 140 kph mark and do a job for their respective IPL teams. India's spin cupboard may not be as flourishing right now, but the country is served well on the fast-bowling front.

Four of those quicks make up the bowling line-up for our uncapped playing XI, with PBKS' Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Choudhary of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sharing the new ball, while SRH enforcer Umran Malik controls the middle-orders and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) quick combine forces with them for the end-overs.

Arshdeep has been the best of the lot. Retained by PBKS, the left-arm seamer has terrific with his ability to swing the new ball and nail his yorkers consistently at the death. He has taken 10 wickets with an economy rate of 7.82.

Following him in the bowling unit is Choudhary, CSK's rare positive in a disappointing season, with 16 wickets from just 12 games for the defending champions. The left-arm pacer is not as much of a finished product like Arshdeep but has shown quite a positive signs with his bowling.

Mohsin, the LSG left-arm quick, has relished the pace and bounce available on good batting surfaces in Mumbai and Pune, pushing the batters back with pace and consistently nailing the hard lengths. Playing seven matches in IPL 2022 so far, he has picked up 10 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 6.08.

Last but certainly not the least is J&K pace sensation Malik, who has been fetching the fastest ball of the game award regularly in the tournament. With time, Malik has managed to marry his pace and hostility with greater consistency and control and proved a real handful for the oppositions. He has taken 18 wickets from his 12 matches.

CricXtasy's IPL 2022 uncapped playing XI - Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Umran Malik, Mohsin Khan