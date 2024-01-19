CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 2 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: The Sylhet Strikers are being dubbed as the heavyweights in this season and will look to get off to a winning start. Expect Sylhet Strikers to win the contest.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers

Date

19 January 2024

Time

7:00 PM IST

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tanzid Hasan has 437 runs in 21 T20 innings at an average of 24.27 and a strike rate of 110.63.

Curtis Campher has 1056 runs in 59 T20 innings at an average of 22.46 and a strike rate of 135.73. He also has four fifties.

Shykat Ali has 817 runs in 48 T20 innings at an average of 18.15 and a strike rate of 118.57. He also has three fifties.

Mohammad Hasnain has 124 wickets in 103 T20 innings at an average of 26.05 and an economy of 8.59.

Al-Amin Hossain has 43 wickets in 29 T20I innings at an average of 16.97 and an economy of 7.13.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has 602 runs in 27 T20I innings at an average of 26.17 and a strike rate of 112.10. He also has three fifties.

Harry Tector has 1171 runs in 61 T20I innings at an average of 23.42 and a strike rate of 120.72. He also has four fifties

Ben Cutting has 40 runs in 5 T20I innings. He also has three wickets in 7 T20I innings.

Mashrafe Mortaza has 42 wickets in 53 T20I innings at an average of 36.35 and an economy of 8.04.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, is well-balanced as there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. This pitch will be used for the second time in a day, so fans can expect cracks to open and the ball to start turning, making the spinners come into play.

Weather Report

The weather in the evening is expected to be pleasant, with a cool breeze and a temperature of around 19°C.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Mohammad Haris (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Tanzid Hasan, Shykat Ali, Curtis Campher, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (C), Shahadat Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Hasnain

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ariful Haque, Harry Tector, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Zakir Hasan, Ben Cutting, Samit Patel, Dushan Hemantha, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngrava

CCH vs SYL Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The CCH vs SYL live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Curtis Campher: Curtis Campher is an Irish all-rounder who can contribute with both the bat and ball and fetch good points for your fantasy teams. He has been in fine form, scoring 50 runs and picking up a wicket in the last three T20s. Curtis also had a fine run in the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. In a short span of five matches, he scored 63 runs and bagged three wickets.

Harry Tector: Harry Tector, an Irish batter and a part-time off-break bowler, earned the Player of the Series award during the recent Zimbabwe tour. He delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 126 runs in three T20Is at an impressive average of 63.00. As he makes his debut in BPL 2024, Tector will be eager to make a significant impact and contribute valuable points.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladeshi Test and ODI captain, was the leading run-getter of BPL 2023. He mustered 516 runs at a healthy average of 39.69, including four fifties. With a 26.29 T20 average and experience of the home ground, Shanto will be the smart choice for the captain

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shahadat Hossain: Shahadat Hossain has a selection % of less than 2 as of now. Hossain will bat in the top order and can score big in ideal batting conditions.

Rejaur Rahman Raja: Rejaur Rahman Raja can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 1 as of now and can chip in with useful wickets.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Samit Patel: Samit Patel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tanzid Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Dushan Hemantha and Richard Ngarava.

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Ariful Haque, Shykat Ali and Al-Amin Hossain.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If CCH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shahadat Hossain, Curtis Campher, Ben Cutting and Mashrafe Mortaza

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Harry Tecotr, Dushan Hemantha, Shykat Ali and Ziaur Rahman.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction

The Sylhet Strikers are being dubbed as the heavyweights in the season and will look to get off to a winning start. Expect Sylhet Strikers to win the contest.

