'Many players get call-ups, only few able to sustain' - India youngster not taking Test call up for granted

He is expected to vye for a place in the India playing XI after being named in the squad for the first two Tests against England.

An upcoming India star expressed his eagerness to utilize the upcoming England series as an opportunity to enhance his mental resilience required for success at the international level. The 22-year-old has been named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests of the England series, commencing on January 25. Dhruv Jurel showcased impressive form recently, contributing a resilient 69 in the second Test between India A and South Africa A at Benoni.

Continuing his streak, he compiled a well-earned 63 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy, followed by a brisk 50 off 38 deliveries in the latest match against the England Lions. In a conversation with the official website of the Rajasthan Royals, Jurel elaborated on the insights he aims to gain by being part of the Indian squad against England.

Dhruv Jurel not taking India call-up 'for granted'

"The most important learning that I'd want to take away from this series is how to develop the mental fortitude that is needed to survive at the highest level. A lot of players get call-ups, but only a few are able to sustain themselves. Once you're in the public eye on a much bigger stage, you are constantly judged on your performances. So I really want to know how these players deal with bad days, how they face criticism and pressure. I am going to try and absorb it all," said Jurel.

In the upcoming series, Jurel is expected to contend with KS Bharat for the wicketkeeper position in the playing XI for the first two England Tests. Bharat, having participated in five Tests for India, maintains an average of 18.42 and has secured 13 dismissals behind the stumps. In contrast, Dhruv Jurel holds an impressive first-class record, averaging over 46 with a century and five half-centuries in 15 outings.

