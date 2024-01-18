Double Super Overs in T20 Cricket history: Complete List

Double Super Overs have been quite rare but we have still witnessed them twice, with the latest one coming in the third T20I between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru on January 17, 2024.

Double Super Overs, or simply two Super Overs in the same match, have been witnessed only twice in entire T20 cricket history. Super Overs are generally used to determine the outcome of a match that has ended in a tie after full 40 overs of play. But what if the Super Over also ends in a tie? That's when another Super Over comes into play and it goes on.

Such instances have been quite rare but we have still witnessed them twice, with the latest one coming in the third T20I between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru on January 17, 2024. Here is what happened in those two encounters:

India vs Afghanistan in Bengaluru | January 17, 2024

This one turned out to be a humdinger of a match. Both teams scored 212 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs after which the game went into the Super Over. India's Mukesh Kumar bowled it and conceded 16 runs in it while claiming the wicket of Gulbadin Naib.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma walked in to bat for India next and they also could manage only 16 runs. With two required to win off the final delivery, India skipper Rohit Sharma decided to retire himself out to get a faster runner in. Rinku Singh walked in next but India could manage only a single, and that took the contest into another Super Over.

Rohit Sharma walked in to bat again, this time with Rinku Singh. India managed only 11 runs while losing both of their wickets in this Super Over. Controversy was rife that Rohit shouldn't have been allowed to bat again as he had retired himself out in the first Super Over and that is also a mode of dismissal. But what's done was done!

Chasing 12 wasn't a difficult task for Afghanistan, but Ravi Bishnoi showed terrific temperament as he got both Afghan batters out while conceding just one run in his over. As a result, India ended up winning the match. This was also the first time that the match went into a double Super Over in T20I history.

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab | IPL 2020

This was the first time that a double Super Over was witnessed in entire cricket history. The match took place in Dubai on October 18, 2020, with both teams scored exactly 176 runs while losing the same number of wickets (six).

It was Jasprit Bumrah who bowled for Mumbai Indians in the first set of Super Overs, restricting KXIP to a mere five runs while claiming both wickets. It should have been an easy chase for Mumbai, but Mohammed Shami produced another masterclass for KXIP as he restricted MI to 5/1 in that over. That's how the match went into the second set of the Super Over.

In the second set, Mumbai scored 11 runs for the loss of one wicket in the over that was bowled by Chris Jordan. Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle walked in to chase the target of 12 for KXIP, with Trent Boult tasked with the responsibility of defending for Mumbai.

While Gayle hit a six on the very first delivery of the over, Agarwal finished the job with consecutive fours to help KXIP win the tie with two deliveries to spare.

