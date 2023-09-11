Fastest to 13000 runs in ODIs

In the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, Kohli achieved the milestone of 13,000 ODI runs, making him the fifth player in men's ODIs to reach this landmark.

Virat Kohli surpassed a longstanding record held by Sachin Tendulkar during his remarkable performance against Pakistan in their 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 clash. Kohli achieved the milestone of 13,000 ODI runs, making him the fifth player in men's ODIs to reach this landmark. Prior to him, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Mahela Jayawardene had achieved this feat. In the process, Kohli also became the fastest to reach the feat.

Virat Kohli

While Tendulkar took 321 innings to accomplish this milestone, Kohli achieved it in just 267 innings, marking him as the fastest to reach this achievement. Ponting (341) and Sangakkara (363) both took over 300 innings, and Jayasuriya reached the mark in 416 innings.

Kohli also stands out as the only one among the five to maintain an average above 50. With 47 ODI centuries to his name, Kohli is only two away from equaling Tendulkar's record tally of ODI tons.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batter, is now the second fastest cricketer to reach 13,000 ODI runs. He achieved this milestone in his 330th match and 321st ODI innings, making him the sole Indian player to attain this feat when he did.

Upon reaching this career-defining milestone, Sachin became the first member of the exclusive club of cricketers who scored 13,000 ODI runs.

On March 16, 2004, during a match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan, Sachin, partnering with Virender Sehwag at the opening, displayed a remarkable performance, scoring 141 off 135 balls. Despite his stellar effort, India fell short by 12 runs, resulting in a loss.

Ricky Ponting

Following closely, Ricky Ponting, the accomplished Australian batter, secures the third spot in the list of cricketers who reached 13,000 ODI runs with impressive speed. As the lone Australian to achieve this feat, he accomplished it in his 350th match and 341st ODI innings.

At the time of achieving this significant career milestone, Ponting was the third player worldwide to join the elite club of cricketers with 13,000 ODI runs to their name.

On June 30, 2010, in a match against hosts England at Kennington Oval, London, the renowned number 3 batter from Australia achieved his 13,000th run. Ponting played a crucial innings of 92 off 93 balls, contributing significantly to Australia's total of 290/5 in their allotted 50 overs. His efforts played a pivotal role in Australia's victory, as England was eventually bowled out for 212, resulting in a 78-run win for Australia.

