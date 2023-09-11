"Jadeja-Hardik is no Yuvraj": Manjrekar-Waqar embroil in intense debate on India's top all-rounder

The topic of whether all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya could replicate Yuvraj's impact in 2011 caught the limelight during a conversation between former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Waqar Younis

Yuvraj Singh played a pivotal role in India’s triumph in the 2011 World Cup, amassing 362 runs and claiming 15 wickets - a feat that earned him the prestigious Player of the Series award. Currently, India grapples with the challenge of identifying a successor to Yuvraj Singh and with the ODI World Cup around the corner, conversations surrounding who will step into his shoes have gained momentum.

In a recent conversation between former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Waqar Younis during the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match, the topic of whether all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya could replicate Yuvraj's impact in 2011 caught the limelight. While Waqar expressed confidence in Hardik’s capabilities, Manjrekar held a differing viewpoint.

Waqar lauded Hardik’s performance in the preceding match, where he notched up an impressive 87 runs off 90 deliveries. He posited that both Hardik and Jadeja could potentially occupy the No. 6 and 7 positions for India, given their proficiency with both bat and ball. According to Waqar, these two versatile players could offer India the much-needed impetus in the final ten overs to turn the tide of the game.

"Look at what Hardik and Jadeja bring to the table. They are well equipped with both bat and ball. Especially Hardik Pandya - the way he batted against Pakistan - I think he is a really destructive batter at No. 6. Any team would love to have someone like him. He is aggressive, and now as we saw in the previous match, he is very sensitive and smart," Waqar Younis told Star Sports.

Sanjay Manjrekar opines Yuvraj is in a 'different league'

In contrast, Manjrekar dissented. He contended that Yuvraj was India’s premier white-ball batsman, possessing an unparalleled ability to clinch victories. While he acknowledged that Hardik and Jadeja outshine Yuvraj in the bowling department, he argued that they are yet to demonstrate the same level of consistency in their batting contributions as Yuvraj did. Moreover, there were reservations about Hardik’s capacity to complete his full quota of ten overs while bowling.

"Yuvraj is arguably India's best white-ball batter. He could win games and was in a different league. Hardik and Jadeja, with due respect, aren't quite there. These two are far better bowlers than Yuvraj Singh, but because of that, one discipline was so disciplined," Manjrekar countered.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shaheen Afridi gifts new-dad Jasprit Bumrah during Asia Cup clash

Manjrekar regarded Hardik more as a batting all-rounder. Despite his commendable performance in the previous match, Manjrekar maintained that Yuvraj's all-encompassing skills operated on a different echelon, emphasizing Yuvraj’s unwavering dependability and performance with the bat.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.