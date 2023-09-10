WATCH: Shaheen Afridi gifts new-dad Jasprit Bumrah during Asia Cup clash

The Pakistan pacer presented a gift to his counterpart, extending warm congratulations to the new father during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is intense, captivating cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Despite the significant political tension between the two nations, cricket has remarkably acted as a means of fostering connections, particularly among the players of both teams.

Jasprit Bumrah, the talismanic Indian fast bowler, recently embraced fatherhood. On September 4, his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed a baby boy into their lives. In a touching moment captured on video, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi presented a gift to his counterpart, extending warm congratulations to the new father during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash. Bumrah appeared deeply moved by the gesture and expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful present.

In the video, which is going viral on social media, Shaheen could be heard saying: "Allah usko hamesha khush rakhe aur naya Bumrah bane [May God always keep your child happy and may he become the new Bumrah one day]."

Spreading joy 🙌



Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammed Shami against Pakistan

For those unfamiliar with the details, Bumrah briefly returned to India following his participation in the Group A match against Pakistan to be present for the birth of his first child. Mohammed Shami stepped in for the 29-year-old bowler in the match against Nepal. Bumrah later took to his Instagram account to announce the arrival of his baby boy, affectionately named Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah replaced Mohammed Shami in the match against Pakistan, which has now moved to reserve day after rain played spoilsport. In the upcoming months, the star pacer is poised to play a pivotal role for India, especially with marquee tournaments like the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup and the upcoming ODI World Cup.

