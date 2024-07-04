Four options for India's next T20I captain

With the next T20 World Cup another couple of years away, let's take a look at the Top 4 prospective candidates for the role.

Premier batter Rohit Sharma led India to their first World Cup win in 13 years as the Men in Blue lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy on June 29 after beating South Africa in the summit clash.

However, it was a bittersweet moment for all the Indian fans, as in the aftermath of the win, skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the shortest format.

Not just Rohit, two other Indian legends decided to hang up their boots in the T20Is as Virat Kohli and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also confirmed the same.

While it will be a massive void left by the absence of these three marquee players, the biggest challenge will be to find a leader of the side who can take over the captaincy reins.

With the next T20 World Cup another couple of years away, we take a look at the Top 4 prospective candidates for the role.

1. Hardik Pandya

The dynamic all-rounder is the frontrunner to replace Rohit and has previously led the tricolour in T20Is.

Hardik has previously also replaced Rohit as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise earlier this year during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

Apart from that, Hardik has given a testament to his leadership skills by leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) to an IPL title in their debut season.

Hardik can also contribute with the bat and the ball, making him an asset for any side and he was once again clinical in India's T20 World Cup winning campaign.

He finished the mega-event with 144 runs while batting at a strike-rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets.

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Having long been recognized as India's leading fast bowler, Bumrah has made a reputation for excelling in pressure situations and delivering exceptional performances.

Telegram Group Join Now

His calm and composed demeanour in numerous high-pressure situations position him as a potential future leader.

Bumrah made a noteworthy return to the team after a year-long injury hiatus and was given his first captaincy assignment against Ireland last year.

The talismanic pacer enjoyed a successful stint as the leader, guiding the Men in Blue to a 2-0 series victory in the three-match T20I series after the last encounter got washed out.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Star India batter finishes above Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

3. Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian Mr.360 is another possible choice for the leadership role.

While Suryakumar may not have as much experience as the other two candidates, his substantial domestic T20 exposure and participation in various teams have greatly enhanced his expertise.

Suryakumar too has captaincy experience, having led India with Rohit Sharma taking a break at the back end of last year.

His leadership skills are apparent in his calm batting demeanour and creative strategy, highlighted by his fearless execution of unconventional shots right from the start which showcases his self-assurance.

Among the above three, SKY boasts the second-highest win percentage while captaining India, having led the team to 5 victories in 7 matches.

4. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's prowess in both wicketkeeping and batting sets him apart as a distinctive choice for captaincy. His dual responsibilities can provide the team with greater flexibility and a range of strategic options.

Standing behind the stumps, Pant can provide crucial insights to bowlers and fielders.

Though young, Pant boasts considerable experience in international cricket and high-pressure scenarios and can be useful in forming important camaraderie with players both on and off the field.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube