Has Mohammed Shami played his last T20I for India?

After a long injury layoff, Mohammed Shami returned to the international arena via the T20I series against England. He didn’t get to play from the first fixture and featured in the third T20I before returning for the final game in Wankhede. In those two games, Shami registered the figures of 0/25 & 3/25 and will now participate in the ODI series.

He has passed the fitness test in this series by showing no signs of regression, which should boost India’s chances in the Champions Trophy 2025. The road wasn’t easy for the speedster, but he has finally crossed all the hurdles after a major surgery.

Why was Mohammed Shami included in the T20I series?

The sole purpose of including him in the five-match T20I series was to check his fitness before the all-important ODI rubber and the Champions Trophy 2025. He is no longer part of the T20I setup, but the move was pragmatic.

By drafting him in the shortest format, India ensured not to put too much workload on him straightaway on his return to international cricket. It might also be why Shami didn’t play all the games and was rested immediately after the third T20I.

His workload will surge massively in the upcoming days, but Shami has bowled enough at the same time and gained confidence leading up to the ODI series. So, the idea behind his inclusion was understandable, and the management would be relieved to see his progress and performance.

Has Mohammed Shami played his final T20I already?

Mohammed Shami played in the recently concluded T20I series, but he might not feature in the shortest format from now on. He is not part of the T20I setup, and India have better options in the pace section.

Barring Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, India have Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, and Avesh Khan as other primary options. Then, Mayank Yadav, Yash Dayal, T Natarajan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak are other bowlers coming through.

All these bowlers are younger than Shami and bring more variety and skills in the shortest format. With several pace-bowling all-rounders in the mix, the experienced pacer might not find a spot anymore.

Dropping the T20I format will help Mohammed Shami prolong his career

Mohammed Shami should also look to maximise his international career and play more in the ODI and Test format. To ensure that, he should opt not to feature in the shortest format.

Shami is too injury-prone to play all versions and should strictly focus on ODIs and Tests. Even batters can’t sustain all-format pressure, and it’s impossible for a pace bowler like Shami.

Further, he is not too skilled in T20Is to get preferred over Arshdeep or Siraj. T20 is his weakest format and has never been a match-winner, with the new ones being more skilled.

He has an IPL contract and should keep the T20s restricted to this league. After a certain phase, the speedsters have to make hard decisions. Shami is at that point in his career where he should quit T20Is to prolong his overall international career.

