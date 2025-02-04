CSK and MI Stars Set to Play in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

The duo have played matches in the Ranji Trophy group stage

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube were named in Mumbai’s 18-players squad for the upcoming quarterfinal clash against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Suryakumar and Dube have both featured in India’s five-match T20I series against England which the hosts won 4-1.

Ranji Trophy return for Suryakumar and Shivam Dube

Suyakumar, who captained the side, is going through a lean patch and was dismissed for a duck in two matches and returned scores of 14, 12, 2 in the other three games. The 33-year-old had featured for Mumbai in the second round of group stage against Maharashtra and scored seven runs in the first innings. It was his only Ranji match this season. Mumbai had won that match by nine wickets.

Dube played a pivotal role in India’s series victory with 53 off 24 balls in the fourth T20I in Pune and then scored 30 off 13 balls and 2-11 in the fifth T20I in Mumbai. The fast-bowling allrounder has played the round six of Ranji Trophy group stage against Jammu & Kashmir.

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer were also part of Mumbai’s playing XI in that game which they lost by five wickets.

The BCCI had mandated all players to have domestic matches under their belt to be eligible for central contracts and national team selection.

Despite that loss, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side made it through to the quarterfinals with a thumping win by an innings and 456 runs against Meghalaya in the final round. Shardul Thakur, who has been out of favour with the national team, starred in the encounter with 8-91 and 84 in the match. Thakur’s heroics also included a hat-trick in the first innings of the match.

Mumbai, defending champions of Ranji Trophy and winners of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will face off against Haryana in Lahli from February 8 to 12.

Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.