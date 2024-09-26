India's home Test invincibility ft. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

When Ravichandran Ashwin came to join Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings, India were reeling at 144/6 and desperately needed a partnership in testing conditions. Bangladesh pacers had their tail up and had wiped the main batters within 43 overs. You’d forgive Bangladesh for riding high on confidence; after all, they had nailed the difficult part following electing to field first.

The end seems near if the top six lose their wickets in any lineup. But the Indian Test team at home is built differently. Here, Jadeja bats at No.7, followed by Ashwin at 8.

199 - the number of runs added by the duo together to help India get to 376. Jadeja scored 86 runs, whereas Ashwin brought up his sixth Test century, accumulating 113. They did two things precisely during this partnership - navigating early threats with sound technique and capitalising on every loose stuff.

Whenever Jadeja and Ashwin batted together, the duo had 3051 runs in 45 matches with around 68 runs per game. Jadeja is the third-leading run-scorer, with 1910 runs at 40.63 average, including 13 fifties and three centuries. Meanwhile, Ashwin has the seventh-most runs, with 1141 at 22.82, comprising six half-centuries and a hundred.

Be it Jadeja’s vital 63 against Australia in Dharamsala in 2017 or Ashwin’s century against Bangladesh in 2024, they have always been assured in arduous situations. The duo have together weaved 601 runs at an average of 46.23, with one fifty and two century stands in 14 innings. And these partnerships have been in precarious situations, like the latest one.

Rewind to the Mohali Test against England in 2016. India were 204/6 in pursuit of England’s 283 in the first dig and could have conceded a small but crucial lead with no recognised batter left. Ashwin and Jadeja added 97 runs for the seventh wicket and helped India get ahead by 134 runs.

With batting getting tougher with each phase, the lead proved more than handy as India eventually won the game by eight wickets. India played three pacers in this Chennai Test, and as it turned out, they found themselves in deep trouble by losing quick wickets. However, Jadeja and Ashwin showed why India were so confident with this move and could field three speedsters without thinking about batting depth.

All this when we haven’t even talked about their primary skill - bowling. Their bowling dominance at home is second to none. No other pair together or individually have churned out as many match-winning performances as Jadeja and Ashwin.

They have bowled in 45 home Tests together, snaring 481 wickets at a wickets-per-match ratio of 10.68. While Ashwin has 263 wickets at an average of 21.31, Jadeja has grabbed 218 wickets at 20.74 runs apiece. Ashwin has 21 five-wicket and five ten-wicket hauls, while Jadeja has 11 five-fors and two ten-fors at home.

It’s hard to pin down a few performances with the ball; they have made an impact in almost every game. Take Ravindra Jadeja’s 7-wicket haul in Chennai 2016 Test. The match was going towards a certain draw, but Jadeja came with a sensational spell in the last session to help win the game by an innings.

Off the boot and in the safe hands of Pant! ☝️



Similarly, Bangladesh batted well in the first hour of the last game and showed a fight on the fourth day. But as Ashwin came, he immediately removed Shakib Al Hasan and opened a can of worms. Later, it was only a matter of a few overs before India wrapped up the game to go 1-0 up.

Fittingly, Ravindra Jadeja took the catch to provide Ashwin with his 37th Test five-for, the joint second-most in the format. India have lost only three games out of 45 attempts with these two in the same Test at home, and more than anyone else, Ashwin and Jadeja have been at the centre of success. If Ashwin doesn’t get you, Jadeja will, but in most cases, both will jointly get you.

Their achievements have often been downplayed by bringing in the narrative of being home-track bullies. But India is the hardest place to even be a quality home operator, given how varied the tracks are, and India play on more venues than any other Test side. Since 2013, India have played in 16 different venues - 7 more than second-best England and West Indies.

Still, Ashwin has the most wickets (315) at 20.06 runs apiece at home. Meanwhile, Jadeja has the fifth-most scalps (215) at an average of 20.48. Even if they are home-track bullies, which they aren’t, they still have to do the hardest job than any other bowler in their own territory.

Unfortunately, nothing is permanent, and all good things end. Ashwin, 38, and Jadeja, soon to be 36, won’t be around forever. Generally, the backups at the international level are readily available, but that won’t be the case with Ashwin or Jadeja.

There are backups for batters and bowlers separately, but to replace the all-round value is impossible. Even if they get someone who can bat and bowl, can they sustain longevity like these two? Remember, Ashwin and Jadeja have contributed heavily with both bat and ball for more than 11 years now.

The home Tests revolve around them; India’s fortunes heavily rely on how they perform. They know each other’s game inside out and complement each other, which has been one of the reasons for their continued success. There is a sense of inevitability when these two play together in India.

To know the dominance of these two, consider it: Kuldeep Yadav, a genuine wicket-taker with an average of 21.06, hasn’t sealed his spot yet. Further, Axar Patel, who has contributed heavily with both bat and ball, often sits out when India don’t require an additional spinner, even at home. These two are sure-starters in any other team in the world.

It won’t be an exaggeration to say Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are three and a half players in home Tests. It’s not that sometimes they perform as a batter and other times as a bowler. They contribute as an all-rounder in almost every game.

Jadeja has won the joint-most Man of the Match awards (9) for India in home Tests, whereas Ashwin has the third-most (7). Further, Ashwin has grabbed 8 Player of the Series awards - twice more than the next best Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble, who have won it four times each. Jadeja has got this award twice in the domestic Test series.

Certainly, India’s ferocity in their backyard will take a hit once one or both step down. Their true value will be felt when they won’t be around. To India’s fortune, the duo don’t seem in the mood to stop anytime soon, even though the end is certain.

