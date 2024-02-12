India's predicted Playing XI for third Test vs England

India has the momentum with them and will look to take an important lead in the 5-match series.

The hosts are expected to make at least one change in their playing eleven from the second Test at Vizag.

The India-England series is turning out to be an exciting one, much to the delight of the fans of Test cricket. Currently, the series is delicately poised at 1-1. England won the first Test by 28 runs, but India came back strongly by winning the second Test by 106 runs. The third Test can decide which way the series will ultimately go and both the teams will be eager to perform at their best.

India made several changes in the squad for the last three Tests. It is assumed that Shreyas Iyer has been dropped after his poor form over the last few Tests. Virat Kohli continues to be unavailable despite being fit. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, who missed the second Test due to injuries, have been selected subject to their fitness. Uncapped seam bowler Akash Deep has also been selected after his impressive performances for India A recently.

The pitch is likely to be good for batting early on while it will aid spinners as the match goes on. Iyer’s unavailability means India will be forced to make at least one change in their playing eleven from the second Test.

India’s predicted Playing XI for the third Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal Rohit Sharma (C) Shubman Gill KL Rahul / Sarfaraz Khan Rajat Patidar Axar Patel KS Bharat (wk) Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav Jasprit Bumrah (VC) Mohammed Siraj

The uncertainty over Shubman Gill has been silenced for now as he smashed a much-needed century in the second innings of Vizag Test. KL Rahul, who is recovering well from a quad strain, is likely to be fit for the Rajkot Test. In case Rahul isn’t fit, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is likely to make his debut. Last Test’s debutant Rajat Patidar is likely to get another chance to prove him at this level.

Ravindra Jadeja will go through some fitness tests and if he plays, he is likely to replace Axar Patel at No. 6. The axing of Axar might seem harsh but Kuldeep’s performance in the last Test and his different skills might be enough for him to play. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat will be under immense pressure after his disappointing returns. Although, he is likely to get another chance to stake his claim as India’s Test gloveman.

Jasprit Bumrah will be fresh after his Man of the Match performance in Vizag. With Mohammed Siraj back in the squad, Mukesh Kumar is likely to make way for him.

India’s squad for last three Tests vs England

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep