There have been several outstanding individual performances in ODI World Cup history. Throughout the tournament's history, there have been plenty of exceptional performers, both with bat and ball. While starting their career, winning this prestigious trophy is something every player dreams of.

The World Cup is the pinnacle of cricket. The intense competition on the field is also at its peak throughout the tourney. In this section, we look at the top ten most run-getters in World Cup history.

Most runs in ODI World Cup history

Sachin Tendulkar (IND): Any batting record in the World Cup will most likely have master blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the top bracket. Sachin has 2278 runs, the most, at an average of 56.95 and a strike rate of 88.98 in 44 World Cup innings. He has also amassed 15 fifties and six centuries.

Tendulkar featured in as many as six World Cups in his glorious career, with a trophy coming in his final attempt in 2011. He made 482 runs at a 53.55 average, with two centuries in that season. Sachin will remain at the top for some time for now.

Ricky Ponting (AUS): Ricky Ponting is another World Cup giant. He has 1743 runs, averaging 45.86 and a strike rate of 79.95 in 42 World Cup innings. Ponting also has six fifties and five centuries.

His best season came in 2007 when Ponting amassed 539 runs at a fabulous average of 67.37 in just nine innings. Ricky Ponting won three World Cups as a player, with two of them as a captain of Australia. He contributed heavily with his willow in making his team champion.

Kumar Sangakkara (SL): Kumar Sangakkara holds the third position in this elite list. The southpaw amassed 1532 runs at a 56.74 average and a strike rate of 86.55 in 35 World Cup innings. Sangakkara also hit seven fifties and five centuries in the tournament.

His best performance came in his final World Cup in 2015. Sangakkara assembled 541 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 108.20 and a 105.87 strike rate in seven innings. He hit four tons, with all of them coming in consecutive games.

Rohit Sharma (IND): Rohit Sharma currently holds the fourth position in this list. He has 1243 runs at an average of 65.42 and a strike rate of 102.55 in 21 World Cup innings. The Indian skipper also has four fifties and seven centuries.

Rohit’s heroics in 2019 are still fresh in everyone’s memory. He made 648 runs at a whopping average of 81 and struck at 98.33. Rohit amassed one fifty and five centuries in a campaign to remember.

Brian Lara (WI): The stylish Brian Lara sits in fifth position in this table. Lara has 1225 runs at a 42.24 average and an 86.26 strike rate in 33 World Cup innings. He also has seven half-centuries and two centuries.

Lara scored the most runs in his debut season in 1992. He made 333 runs at an average of 47.57 and an 81.61 strike rate in eight turns. Brian Lara also hit four fifties in the season.

AB de Villiers (SA): AB de Villiers has been among the finest batters in cricket’s biggest carnival. He has 1207 runs, averaging 63.52 and striking at 117.29 in 22 World Cup innings. ABD also has six fifties and four centuries.

AB de Villiers’ best season came in 2015 when he amassed 482 runs at an average of 96.40 and a strike rate of 144.31 in seven innings. He also hit three fifties and a century. South Africa were knocked out in the semifinal, but his lion-hearted effort will always be in history books.

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN): The finest player from Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, is the seventh-leading run-getter in ODI World Cup history. He has 1201 runs at an average of 42.89 and an 81.58 strike rate in 32 World Cup innings. Shakib has also amassed ten fifties and two centuries with his willow.

His best performance came in 2019 when he scored 606 runs at an average of 86.57 and a 96.03 strike rate in eight ODI innings. Shakib hit five fifties and two centuries in the season. While his team didn’t advance to the next stage, Shakib Al Hasan’s heroics will remain one of the most significant individual performances in the World Cup.

Chris Gayle (WI): Chris Gayle featured in as many as five World Cups. Gayle has 1186 runs at an average of 35.93 and a strike rate of 90.53 in 34 World Cup innings. He also made six half-centuries and two tons.

His best performance as a batter came in 2015. Chris hit 340 runs at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 117.24 in six innings. It included one fifty and a double-century, becoming the first batter to hit a double in the World Cup.

Virat Kohli (IND): Virat Kohli is the third Indian to feature in this section. The legendary batter has 1186 runs, averaging 49.41 and striking at 86.06 in 29 World Cup innings. Kohli also has eight fifties and two hundreds.

His best outing also came in 2019 when Kohli made 443 runs at an average of 55.37, striking at 94.05 in nine innings. He also hit five half-centuries. Virat is in red-hot form and will definitely climb the ladder.

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL): Sanath Jayasuriya has the tenth-most World Cup runs. He assembled 1165 at a 34.26 average, striking at 90.66 in 37 World Cup innings. Sanath also has six fifties and three centuries in competition.

Sanath’s best season came in 2007 on Caribbean shores. The dynamic batter accumulated 467 runs, averaging 46.70 and striking at 98.31 in 11 innings. Sanath Jayasuriya also amassed two fifties and as many centuries in that series.

