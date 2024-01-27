Most Runs in Tests against India: From Joe Root to Javed Miandad

England's Joe Root leads the chart for the 'Most runs against India in Test matches' with an impressive tally of 2557 runs.

The rivalry between India and its opponents in Test cricket has seen some of the most memorable performances. A fascinating aspect of this rivalry is the record of 'Most runs against India in Test matches,' a testament to the endurance, skill, and strategic acumen of various international batters.

This list not only highlights individual brilliance but also the evolving nature of Test cricket, where adaptability and perseverance are key. Over the years, numerous players have left an indelible mark in this category, but a few have stood out for their exceptional ability to score against India. Their achievements in scoring the 'Most runs against India in Test matches' have become a significant part of cricket folklore, inspiring generations of cricketers and fans alike.

Most runs in Tests against India:

1. Joe Root - 2557 Runs

England's Joe Root leads the chart for the 'Most runs against India in Test matches' with an impressive tally of 2557 runs. He surpassed Ricky Ponting to go to the top of the list in the first Test match of the 2024 series against India. Root's average of 60.88 against India, including 9 centuries and 10 half-centuries in 26 Tests, highlights his consistency in the format in challenging conditions. He is an excellent player of spin and that has allowed him to maintain such a brilliant record against India.

2. Ricky Ponting - 2555 Runs

Ricky Ponting, the Australian cricketing legend, previously held the record for the 'Most runs against India in Test matches.' Ponting’s total of 2555 runs against India is a reflection of his exceptional batting skill, making him one of the most formidable opponents for Indian bowlers. Ponting also has a high average of 54.36 in Tests against India, including eight centuries and 12 fifties. His best score of 257 against India, which is also his career best, came in Melbourne in 2003.

Joe Root now has the MOST Test runs by any player against India.



2557* - JOE ROOT🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2555 - Ricky Ponting🇦🇺

2431 - Alastair Cook🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2344 - Clive Lloyd🏝️

2228 - Javed Miandad🇵🇰#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/srCpm7g0x3 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 27, 2024

3. Alastair Cook - 2431 Runs

Alastair Cook, the former English captain, has scored 2431 runs against India in Test matches. His disciplined approach and ability to play long, enduring innings made him a consistent run-scorer against a formidable Indian bowling unit. Cook averaged 47.66 against India, with seven centuries and nine fifties to his name. He also led England to a memorable series victory in India during the 2012 tour.

4. Clive Lloyd - 2344 Runs

West Indian cricket great Clive Lloyd has made a significant mark with 2344 runs to his name against India. Known for his powerful batting and leadership, Lloyd's contributions have been crucial in West Indies' performances against India. He maintained a high average of 58.60 and also smashed seven centuries and 12 fifties against the Asian nation.

5. Javed Miandad - 2228 Runs

Javed Miandad, a stalwart of Pakistani cricket, rounds off the top five in the 'Most runs against India in Test matches' list with 2228 runs. His ability to handle the Indian bowling attack with a mix of technical finesse and mental toughness is well-documented. Miandad's average of 67.16 against India is the highest among all these players. He scored five centuries against them and 14 fifties, the most by any batter in Tests against India.

These players, through their remarkable performances, have set high benchmarks in the 'Most runs against India in Test matches' record, creating moments that have enriched the history of international cricket.

