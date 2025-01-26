Spotlight Firmly on Australia Veteran as Sydney Thunder Aim For First Big Bash League Title in 9 Years

Just like IPL 2016 with SRH, Sydney Thunder are an unfancied side to reach the BBL 2024-25 final

If you look at David Warner’s last few innings list in the Big Bash League 2024-25 season, its not flattering. A score of 11 against Sydney Sixers in the Challenger, two-ball duck against Melbourne Stars in the Knockout, 22 not out in 14 balls in an abandoned match against Sixers, 8 against Perth Scorchers. But he is the tournament’s highest runscorer with 357 runs from 11 matches and most importantly, his side are in the final.

When it looked like he was at his free-flowing best, the match result was not in Thunder’s favour or the rain played a spoilsport. However, under his captaincy the team has found heroes at every difficult step.

Sherfane Rutherford, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings, Daniel Sams, Sam Konstas, Tanveer Sangha have all stepped up in key moments to win matches. That’s been the keyword for Thunder this season. Win at any cost. Get over the line, margins be damned.

Oh my, David Warner!



That is a seriously special shot off Sean Abbott for six. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/VMoDvPO1DQ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 17, 2025

Redemption for Warner and Sydney Thunder

After finishing bottom of the pile last season with a solitary win, they have had a resurgence many didn’t predict. Warner’s experience is on full display as he marshals his troops with only match results in mind. In their season opener against Adelaide Strikers, they were hobbling at 149/7, 33 runs away from the target with 12 balls in hand.

ALSO READ:

Sams turned into Incredible Hulk, smashed legspinner Lloyd Pope for 31 runs in one over. Thunder won by two wickets. Against Renegades, Thunder walked a tight rope defending 157. After making a sublime 86 not out off 57 balls, Warner risked a last-over penalty of an extra fielder inside the circle as his bowlers managed to pick eight wickets. Renegades fell just eight runs short, but they were left without any batters by the time 22 were needed off the final over.

It’s a similar tale to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016. Warner took an unfancied side and led them to their only title. And just like Royal Challengers Bengaluru – SRH’s opponents in the IPL 2016 final, Thunder will face Hobart Hurricanes, who have never won the BBL, in Monday’s final. Coincidentally, Thunder had last won the BBL in 2016, which remains their only title.

David Warner rising above shadowy narratives

Ever since his international retirement last year, the narrative around Warner was about reflecting on his dark days. His involvement in the ball-tampering scandal, his bust ups with opposition players, being the ‘difficult character’ in the dressing room, his torrid run in back-to-back IPL seasons, going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Full highlights from David Warner's stunning Australian debut, smashing South African greats Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Jacques Kallis on his way to 89 off 43 balls #AUSvSA09 pic.twitter.com/R6EpCpr5O3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 3, 2020

The shadowy things fell on the wayside as Thunder went from strength to strength. The team’s coach Trevor Bayliss can attest to Warner’s influence.

“The job he’s done as captain, it’s not just about his batting for example, it’s his personality. He’s always up for it, he’s a positive character. Loud, obnoxious sometimes, but the boys love it,” Bayliss had told Australian Associated Press during the season.

Sam Billings, who had regularly faced Aussie snarks while playing for England, also knows what Warner’s significance for Thunder’s young team and the T20 format.

“It’s infectious, his attitude and the way he approaches the game. Obviously as an Englishman saying that, a few people at home will be cursing me. To play alongside him, you learn everyday. You see why he’s one of the best players ever to play this format of the game. For us to have that experience and that leadership there, he’s played brilliantly this year,” Billings said after the win against Sydney Sixers in the Challenger.

At 38, the IPL crowds might not witness Warner this season or ever, but there is enough to show that he still has fuel left in the tank.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.