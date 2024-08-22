We look at three players who can replace Rohit Sharma as opener in ODIs with his retirement.

Rohit Sharma is the best ODI opener since the last decade, for his career changed drastically since his shuffle to the top. He turned himself into a beast and broke numerous records, only behind Virat Kohli in terms of consistency and impact in the format.

Even at this age, Rohit stamped his authority in the tough conditions of Sri Lanka and emerged as the best batter from both sides. However, he is ageing and only has a few years left in him, no matter how hard he tries to push himself.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the ideal candidate to replace Rohit Sharma at the top across formats. Jaiswal’s superior talent and skillsets are well known, and he has all the qualities to be a regular ODI opener after Rohit - he can play long innings, has all the shots and has the technique to prosper in various conditions.

Jaiswal’s List A record is marvellous - 1511 runs at an average of 53.96 and a strike rate of 86.19 in 32 innings, including seven fifties and five centuries. Further, he is also a left-hander and would provide another dimension to the top order.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s game looks tailor-made for ODIs, and his List A record shows the same. With an average of over 58 and a 100+ strike rate, Gaikwad has been among the most prolific run-scorers in this format.

Chadte yeh nidar 💪 mushkilo ke har pahad ⛰️...

Kamaal khele ustaad Ruturaj Gaikwad 🙌



How impressed have you been by the #TeamIndia opener?#INDvAUS #IDFCFirstBankT20ITrophy #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/GgI1OIyunZ — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 1, 2023

Gaikwad is a fine player of spin and handles pace well, making him an ideal candidate at the top - someone who can bat at a different tempo and take the innings forward at a precise pace. The team might see him as one of the options after Rohit’s retirement and should at least be a backup opener going forward.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan’s ODI record is fabulous - 933 runs at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 102.19 in 24 innings, including seven fifties and a double century. Before all the controversy, Kishan was India’s backup opener who could also bat in the middle order if required and has done nothing wrong in the format not to get backing after Rohit’s retirement.

59 brisk runs laced with shots all around the park 💪🔥



Ishan Kishan certainly had a special outing on his birthday 🥳



Tune into #SonyLIV now 👉 https://t.co/1qIy7cs7B6 📺📲#SLvsINDonSonyLIV #SLvIND #IshanKishan #Fifty pic.twitter.com/BwrxBY5BaO — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 18, 2021

He is slowly returning to competitive cricket, with appearances in the domestic circuit and should be drafted into the national team soon. Like Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan is also a left-hander and would provide an RHB-LHB combination at the top while opening with Shubman Gill; he should be ahead of Jaiswal in the pecking order, given the performances he has churned in the past.

