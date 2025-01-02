He will be the third player for the hosts to make a debut in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia announced their playing XI for the New Year’s Test against India, which will be the series finale of the ongoing five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). For the decisive match, the hosts will see a third new debutant in the BGT 2024-25, with 31-year-old all-rounder Beau Webster earning his Test debut after Nathan McSweeney and Sam Konstas earlier in the series.

Webster will become the 469th Test player for Australia and will be a like-for-like replacement for Mitchell Marsh. Webster is the preferred sixth batter for the side.

Averaging just 10.42 for the series, Marsh was not providing cut-through with his overs of pace bowling and has subsequently been dropped. While Marsh also had complaints regarding his back earlier in the series, skipper Pat Cummins confirmed there were no fitness concerns.

A late bloomer

At the age of 31, Beau Webster is definitely a late bloomer. Over his first eight Sheffield Shield seasons, not once did the right-hander’s average cross 40. However, he had a turnaround in the last four seasons. Since the start of the 2021-22 Sheffield Shield, he has averaged over 50 in three different seasons.

The epitome of his batting came when he produced an unbeaten 166 against New South Wales in March 2022, showcasing his attacking best and collecting 21 boundaries and six sixes.

Earlier in 2023, he showcased his batting prowess by scoring an unbeaten century while batting at No. 6 against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield. Following that remarkable performance, Webster demonstrated his foresight by continuing to bat at the same batting position.

He has also earned recognition for his explosive hitting ability, as evidenced by his towering sixes in the Big Bash League (BBL). Webster’s adaptability is further underscored by his role in the BBL, where he tailors his approach to suit different match scenarios, whether stabilising the innings or playing the role of a finisher.

The 6’5” all-rounder with a unique ability

Webster’s impressive height of 198cm provides a distinct edge, particularly as a batter. His long reach enables him to execute shots across a broad range, proving especially effective against spin bowlers. His batting style is characterized by powerful pull shots, complemented by elegant cover drives and precise cuts.

On the other hand, he has the unique ability to bowl spin and pace. While he has been a right-arm offbreak spinner, he also added pace bowling to his repertoire in the last four years.

Given this unique ability, it isn’t yet decided how skipper Pat Cummins will call upon Webster’s bowling.

Recent stellar numbers in First Class cricket

In his last three first-class matches, Webster secured 12 wickets, including a six-wicket haul and an unbeaten 46* during the recent Australia A vs India A game in Melbourne.

Since March 2022, the Tasmanian all-rounder has maintained a remarkable batting average of 57.1 in first-class cricket while claiming 81 wickets at an average of 31.7.

Notably, in the previous Sheffield Shield season, the 31-year-old achieved a rare feat, becoming the first player since Sir Garfield Sobers to score over 900 runs and take 30 wickets in a single season. Webster finished as the leading run-scorer with 938 runs at an average of 58.62, alongside his 30 wickets at 29.30.

