India are indomitable in home Tests and capable of defeating any side in their own backyard. They have not lost a Test series since 2012 and have won 17 consecutive series since then. Several teams have come to Indian shores with world-class players, but none have defeated the Indian side, with many not even coming close.

There has been a constant discussion about making a team with quality players who can compete against India in India. Every team has a few top players in each department to give India a run for their money.

We form a World Test XI that can beat India in India.

Usman Khawaja

Among the most consistent openers in world cricket, Usman Khawaja will surely be one of the openers in the World XI. Since 2023, he has had the most runs (1484) among openers at an average of 46.37, including seven fifties and three centuries, in 34 Test innings. Overall, he is the second leading run-scorer, only behind Joe Root.

Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett’s gung-ho approach has been massively fruitful, for he has constantly been among runs in this format. Since 2023, the southpaw has 1361 runs at an average of 40.02, with the help of six fifties and two centuries, in 36 Test innings. His superior ability to play different kinds of sweeps will be handy against spinners, even though he didn’t taste much success on the India tour earlier this year.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is an unsurprising pick in this XI because of his skillsets. He is a superior player of spin and capable of playing long innings. He has 503 runs at an average of 33.53, including three half-centuries and a hundred, in 15 Test innings in India.

Steven Smith

The best Test batter of this generation, Steven Smith, has to be a sure starter in the World XI. He is a terrific player of spin and has a marvellous record in India. Smith has 805 runs at an average of 50.31, including one fifty and three centuries, in 19 Test innings in India.

Joe Root

The most consistent batter in recent times, Joe Root is another obvious pick in the World XI. He has 1272 runs at an average of 45.42, comprising six fifties and three centuries, in 30 Test innings. Like Williamson and Smith, Root is also a fine player of spin, making him an ideal pick for the middle order.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes will be the all-rounder in the World XI and contribute with both bat and ball. He is probably the best all-rounder after Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket. He can play match-winning knocks and bowl long spells on Indian decks, making him a complete package.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is among the most consistent batters and will play as a wicketkeeper batter in the World XI. He has 537 runs at an average of 76.71, including three fifties and a century, in nine outings since 2023. Rizwan is arguably the best wicketkeeping option in sub-continent conditions.

Pat Cummins

Among the greatest fast bowlers of this generation, Pat Cummins is a must-pick in any World XI. Cummins is the third-leading wicket-taker in Tests since 2023, with 59 wickets at an average of 26.96 in 29 innings. Further, he also has four five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood is among the most accurate bowlers in Test cricket and has all the tricks to succeed in Indian conditions. He has 56 wickets at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 37.21 in 23 innings since 2023. He will start in any team in the world and should be the second pacer in the World XI.

Nathan Lyon

Outside India, Nathan Lyon is the most skilled spinner and has ample experience playing in different parts of the world. Since 2023, he is the second-leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 72 wickets at an average of 22.34 in 27 innings. He also has three five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls.

Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel has made an impact every time he has bowled in Asian conditions, making him an ideal candidate to be the second spinner. He has 17 wickets at 22.05 runs apiece in four Test innings in India, including one five-wicket and a ten-wicket haul. Overall, he has 66 wickets at an average of 27.39 in 23 Test innings in Asia.

