India star expresses dissatisfaction over unavailability of Coldplay tickets

On Sunday, September 22, the entire country seemed to be engaged in one particular activity - get tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert in India, slated to take place next year in January.

However, an insane demand led to a plethora of dissatisfied fans who were unable to get the entry passes.

Amongst those disheartened was an Indian cricketer who has a close association with music.

India Women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been a guitarist and has often posted videos of her music covers on social media.

Jemimah expressed her dissatisfaction at missing out on Coldplay's concert tickets with a post on her Instagram.

The 24-year-old, who is a fan of the Coldplay band, put out a carousel of photos and posted it on her official Instagram handle with the following caption:

"Jiss din DY Patil mein enter karne ke liye ticket chaiye tha, usi din nahi mila yaar #dukh #dard #peeda #coldplay" (Didn't get the tickets of the day I wanted to enter DY Patil)

Jemimah Rodrigues gears up for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup

Jemimah Rodrigues is all set for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup and has been selected in India's 15-player squad for the mega-event in UAE.

Jemimah has been performing exceptionally well of late, amassing 105 runs for the Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the recently finished Women's CPL. She delivered a match-winning innings, remaining not out with a score of 59 against the Barbados Royals Women.

In preparation for the Women's T20 World Cup, India will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa.

Following these, the Women in Blue will begin their tournament campaign against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 4.

