CSK Fan Favourite Announced as Rest of India Captain for Irani Cup

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has been announced as captain of the Rest of India (ROI) for the upcoming Irani Cup, which is a one-off fixture between the Ranji Trophy winners, Mumbai, and the Rest of India (ROI). The player was among the leading run-scorers in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy while playing for India C.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain of Chennai Super Kings in IPL, will lead the Rest of India in the Irani Cup fixture. Abhimanyu Easwaran, the second-leading run-scorer in the Duleep Trophy 2024, will be his deputy, acting as the vice-captain.

Other prominent names in the squad include Sai Sudharsan, Ishan Kishan, and Devdutt Padikkal, who impressed in patches in the Duleep Trophy. Among the bowlers, Prasidh Krishnam Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar are notable names in the fast bowling department, whereas Rahul Chahar and Manav Suthar are the spinners in the squad.

Ricky Bhui and Shashwat Rawat, who batted brilliantly in the Duleep Trophy 2024, also got a call-up to the team. A few players part of India’s squad are also named in the side, even though their inclusion is subject to availability.

Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal subject to India's selection; Sarfaraz Khan might play for Mumbai

The wicketkeeper batter, Dhruv Jurel, and the left-arm pacer, Yash Dayal, have been included in the squad. But their availability will depend on whether they are in the XI of the Indian team in the second Test against Bangladesh.

Both warmed the bench in the first fixture against Bangladesh in Chennai, with Rishabh Pant and Akash Deep preferred over them. If they don’t find a spot in the XI in the second game, they will be released to play for the Rest of India against Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan’s appearance for Mumbai is also subject to his inclusion in the second Test. Sarfaraz will leave for Lucknow and join his Mumbai teammates if he doesn’t play for India.

The Irani Cup fixture will be played from October 1 to 5 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, the second Test between India and Bangladesh will start on September 27 in Kanpur.

Here are the squads:

Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk)*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan*, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

