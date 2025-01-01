Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s Test Team of the Year (2024)

Here, we form the Men’s Test Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a big impact in 2024.

Test cricket has offered numerous entertaining moments in 2024, as countries battle fiercely in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Through their outstanding performances and key contributions in both batting and bowling, it’s clear why Test cricket is seen as the ultimate test of skill.

Also Read: Meet Sam Konstas: The 19-year-old Australia Batter Set to Open Against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in Boxing Day Test Match

The ICC World Test Championship Final is set to take place at Lord’s in June 2025, with teams battling for a spot. Many players have stood out with exceptional performances in 2024.

Here, we form the Men’s Test Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a big impact in 2024.

Top Order – Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Joe Root

Ben Duckett: The England Test opener, was in excellent form in 2024, scoring 1,149 runs in 17 matches. His highest score was 153, with an average of 37.06 and a strike rate of 87.04. He scored 2 centuries and 6 half-centuries.

The England Test opener, was in excellent form in 2024, scoring 1,149 runs in 17 matches. His highest score was 153, with an average of 37.06 and a strike rate of 87.04. He scored 2 centuries and 6 half-centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young Indian star, scored 1,478 runs in 15 Tests in 2024. His highest score was an impressive 214*. He maintained an average of 54.74 and a strike rate of 69.35. Jaiswal hit 3 centuries, 9 half-centuries, and 2 double centuries. He is India’s top scorer in Tests this year, consistently piling on runs against every opponent he faced.

The young Indian star, scored 1,478 runs in 15 Tests in 2024. His highest score was an impressive 214*. He maintained an average of 54.74 and a strike rate of 69.35. Jaiswal hit 3 centuries, 9 half-centuries, and 2 double centuries. He is India’s top scorer in Tests this year, consistently piling on runs against every opponent he faced. Joe Root: One of the greats of Test cricket, scored 1,556 runs in 17 Tests in 2024. His highest score was an outstanding 262, with an average of 55.57 and a strike rate of 63.38. Root hit 6 centuries and 5 half-centuries, showcasing his consistency and skill in the longest format of the game. He is the top scorer in Test cricket this year, further solidifying his legacy.

Middle Order – Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis and Mohammad Rizwan

Harry Brook: The English middle-order batter, was in sensational form in Tests in 2024, scoring 1,100 runs with a highest score of 317. He had an remarkable avg of 55.00 and an impressive strike rate of 85.00, including 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries. His standout innings came against Pakistan.

The English middle-order batter, was in sensational form in Tests in 2024, scoring 1,100 runs with a highest score of 317. He had an remarkable avg of 55.00 and an impressive strike rate of 85.00, including 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries. His standout innings came against Pakistan. Kamindu Mendis: The young Sri Lankan star scored 1,049 runs in 9 Tests, with a highest score of 182*. He averaged an impressive 74.92 and had a strike rate of 66.30, including 5 centuries and 3 half-centuries. Mendis had the best average this year, and at one point, he was scoring runs with ease.

The young Sri Lankan star scored 1,049 runs in 9 Tests, with a highest score of 182*. He averaged an impressive 74.92 and had a strike rate of 66.30, including 5 centuries and 3 half-centuries. Mendis had the best average this year, and at one point, he was scoring runs with ease. Mohammad Rizwan: Captain of the Pakistan national team made an impressive performance in 2024 as he was the best wicketkeeper-batter with 539 runs over seven Tests. He registered his highest Test career score of 171 this year and had an average of 44.91 and a strike rate of 59.82. Rizwan scored one century and two-half centuries this year.

All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin, who retired from international cricket this year, had a solid 2024. He picked up 47 wickets with a best innings of 6/88 and a best match performance of 9/128, maintaining an average of 27.25 and an economy rate of 3.80. Ashwin also contributed with the bat, scoring 310 runs, including a best score of 113, with an average of 18.23. His all-round performances provided a perfect conclusion to his international career.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket this year, had a solid 2024. He picked up 47 wickets with a best innings of 6/88 and a best match performance of 9/128, maintaining an average of 27.25 and an economy rate of 3.80. Ashwin also contributed with the bat, scoring 310 runs, including a best score of 113, with an average of 18.23. His all-round performances provided a perfect conclusion to his international career. Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja had an impressive all-round performance in 2024, taking 48 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 24.29, with a best match performance of 10/120. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 527 runs at an average of 29.27, including a century (112) and 3 half-centuries. His exceptional bowling and solid batting made him one of the most valuable players of the year.

Also Read: Should MS Dhoni Bat in CSK’s Top 6 in IPL 2025? The Answer is YES!

Bowlers – Gus Atkinson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Matt Henry

Gus Atkinson: The English pacer Gus Atkinson had an impressive 2024 in Tests, picking up 52 wickets in 11 matches. His best innings performance was 7/45, and his best match figures were 12/106. Atkinson maintained an average of 22.15, an economy rate of 3.73, and a strike rate of 35.6. He also took 3 five-wicket hauls and 1 ten-wicket match.

The English pacer Gus Atkinson had an impressive 2024 in Tests, picking up 52 wickets in 11 matches. His best innings performance was 7/45, and his best match figures were 12/106. Atkinson maintained an average of 22.15, an economy rate of 3.73, and a strike rate of 35.6. He also took 3 five-wicket hauls and 1 ten-wicket match. Jasprit Bumrah: Without Jasprit Bumrah, India would have struggled in every Test match this year, as he has been by far the best bowler for the team. In 13 matches, Bumrah took 71 wickets, with his best innings performance being 6/45 and his best match figures of 9/91. He maintained an impressive average of 14.92, an economy rate of 2.96, and a strike rate of 30.1, along with 5 five-wicket hauls, proving his crucial role in India’s success. Also, he took 30 wickets in just 4 Tests during the BGT series.

Without Jasprit Bumrah, India would have struggled in every Test match this year, as he has been by far the best bowler for the team. In 13 matches, Bumrah took 71 wickets, with his best innings performance being 6/45 and his best match figures of 9/91. He maintained an impressive average of 14.92, an economy rate of 2.96, and a strike rate of 30.1, along with 5 five-wicket hauls, proving his crucial role in India’s success. Also, he took 30 wickets in just 4 Tests during the BGT series. Matt Henry: The New Zealand pacer had a standout 2024, establishing himself as the top bowler for the Kiwis. In 9 Tests, he claimed 48 wickets, including a best innings of 7/67 and best match figures of 9/161. With an impressive average of 18.58, an economy rate of 3.28, and a strike rate of 33.9, he also took 3 five-wicket hauls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.