Harpreet Brar Jagjit Singh Sandhu join India's practice ENG vs IND 2nd Test Birmingham
indian-cricket-team

‘Felt Like Family’ – Familiar Faces Light Up India’s Practice in Birmingham Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 30, 2025
4 min read

The new skipper asked them to join India's practice session.

Harpreet Brar Jagjit Singh Sandhu join India's practice ENG vs IND 2nd Test Birmingham

During India’s practice for the second Test against England in Birmingham, there was a sense of reunion in the air. The net sessions were not just filled with focus and energy, but with nostalgia too. The presence of Punjab bowlers, a left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and right-arm pacer Jagjit Singh Sandhu, made the net session special. Brar, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sandhu, a lesser-known identity but a renowned name in domestic cricket, gave a home feeling to Indian players away from the country.

“You come to a foreign country and you see familiar faces. So you can enjoy it together,” said India pacer Arshdeep Singh in a video released by BCCI.

The PBKS spinner revealed that he got a text from the skipper, Shubman Gill. Since Brar was staying only a couple of hours away from Birmingham, he was asked to join the team. However, since he’s not a part of the squad, he was not wearing the official Test gear.

Arshdeep Singh Reunites With Childhood Mentor Jagjit Singh Sandhu During India’s Practice

The left-arm seamer failed to hide his emotions, seeing Jagjit Sandhu, his age-group cricket senior. Their bond goes back to Arshdeep’s under-16 days, when he used to idolise his senior, who played for Punjab’s under-19 team.

Arshdeep recalled, “When I was young, I used to follow him a lot. Jagjit is his name, and everyone called him Punjabi. At that time, he was playing as a senior, under-19. So, I was in the under-16 zone. Whatever he used to do, I used to try and follow him.”

Sandhu used to teach Arshdeep about the basics of fast bowling during the youngster’s early days. He also has old connections with most of the players in Team India. He has played with India’s captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, pacer Akash Deep, and all-rounder Washington Sunder.

“So, Rishabh Pant and I played in the Under-19 Zone for One Day. Shubman Gill, when it was my last under-19 season, it was his first. I played with Akash Deep in the Delhi Cup. I played with Washington Sundar in the under-19 zonal games. He was in the South Zone; I was in the North Zone. Arshdeep is my junior. When I was 19, he was 16,” Sandhu said.

ALSO READ:

Jagjit Singh Sandhu plays for Chandigarh in the domestic circuit. He has taken 138 wickets across all three formats, 82 scalps in First Class, 26 in List A and 30 in T20s. He is yet to play in the Indian Premier League. On the other hand, Brar has played 114 games, including 96 T20s and 18 List A matches, and has taken 87 and 19 wickets respectively. The 29-year-old’s performance was vital in PBKS’ IPL final run. He delivered his best season in IPL 2025, with 10 scalps in eight matches, averaging 19 and an economy of 8.63.

Horror Test Record at Edgbaston ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India are yet to win a Test match at Edgbaston. In eight matches played at Edgbaston, India have lost seven, while one Test resulted in a draw. Adding to their woes, India are potentially without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. If he misses the Test, Arshdeep Singh may receive his maiden cap. Akash Deep is another option for India.

The new skipper, Gill, would be under immense pressure after losing the series opener at Headingley. The second Test will begin on July 2.

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Jamie Smith Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND 1st Test

England Batter Admits Fear of Jasprit Bumrah Put Hosts Into Panic Mode During ENG vs IND 1st Test

He picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.
3:55 pm
Aditya Ighe
Kuldeep Yadav India Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

Mohammad Azharuddin Fights For THIS Player’s Inclusion In India Playing XI For 2nd Test vs England

3:42 pm
Ashish Satyam
Yashasvi Jaiswal record Edgbaston Test vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Surpass Rahul Dravid And Virender Sehwag’s Record in Edgbaston Test vs England

India will lock horns with England in the second Test, starting from July 2 at Edgbaston.
3:15 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shubman Gill texted Harpreet Brar Punjab Kings PBKS spinner IPL 2025 before ENG vs IND 2nd Test

How Shubman Gill Landed Punjab Kings Spinner in India Nets Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

He explained that he was in Swindon, which is his wife's hometown and close to Birmingham.
3:14 pm
Sagar Paul
Shubman Gill on Jasprit Bumrah England vs India Tests

AB de Villiers Advises India About How to Use Jasprit Bumrah, Cites Example of Former South Africa Player

Bumrah claimed 5-83 in the first Test against England in Leeds
11:09 pm
Samarnath Soory
Uninstalled WhatsApp, Switched Off Mobile Phone How Rishabh Pant Redeemed Himself Following His Horrendous Outing in MCG Test Against Australia

Uninstalled WhatsApp, Switched Off Mobile Phone-How Rishabh Pant Redeemed Himself Following His Horrendous Outing in MCG Test Against Australia

Rishabh Pant scored just 255 runs from five Tests at an average of 28.33 against Australia.
7:21 pm
Vishnu PN
