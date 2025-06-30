‘Felt Like Family’ – Familiar Faces Light Up India’s Practice in Birmingham Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The new skipper asked them to join India's practice session.

During India’s practice for the second Test against England in Birmingham, there was a sense of reunion in the air. The net sessions were not just filled with focus and energy, but with nostalgia too. The presence of Punjab bowlers, a left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar and right-arm pacer Jagjit Singh Sandhu, made the net session special. Brar, who plays for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sandhu, a lesser-known identity but a renowned name in domestic cricket, gave a home feeling to Indian players away from the country.

“You come to a foreign country and you see familiar faces. So you can enjoy it together,” said India pacer Arshdeep Singh in a video released by BCCI.

The PBKS spinner revealed that he got a text from the skipper, Shubman Gill. Since Brar was staying only a couple of hours away from Birmingham, he was asked to join the team. However, since he’s not a part of the squad, he was not wearing the official Test gear.

All matches (29) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 92/4 CCYMT 91/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 55/10 MAR 102/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BMP 88/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – BMP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 DGW-W 88/2 TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 32/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 223/4 MINY 184/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – BES 44/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 ALSC 85/1 IRSCC 165/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – IDTT – Fixtures Standings

Arshdeep Singh Reunites With Childhood Mentor Jagjit Singh Sandhu During India’s Practice

The left-arm seamer failed to hide his emotions, seeing Jagjit Sandhu, his age-group cricket senior. Their bond goes back to Arshdeep’s under-16 days, when he used to idolise his senior, who played for Punjab’s under-19 team.

Arshdeep recalled, “When I was young, I used to follow him a lot. Jagjit is his name, and everyone called him Punjabi. At that time, he was playing as a senior, under-19. So, I was in the under-16 zone. Whatever he used to do, I used to try and follow him.”

Sandhu used to teach Arshdeep about the basics of fast bowling during the youngster’s early days. He also has old connections with most of the players in Team India. He has played with India’s captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, pacer Akash Deep, and all-rounder Washington Sunder.

“So, Rishabh Pant and I played in the Under-19 Zone for One Day. Shubman Gill, when it was my last under-19 season, it was his first. I played with Akash Deep in the Delhi Cup. I played with Washington Sundar in the under-19 zonal games. He was in the South Zone; I was in the North Zone. Arshdeep is my junior. When I was 19, he was 16,” Sandhu said.

ALSO READ:

Jagjit Singh Sandhu plays for Chandigarh in the domestic circuit. He has taken 138 wickets across all three formats, 82 scalps in First Class, 26 in List A and 30 in T20s. He is yet to play in the Indian Premier League. On the other hand, Brar has played 114 games, including 96 T20s and 18 List A matches, and has taken 87 and 19 wickets respectively. The 29-year-old’s performance was vital in PBKS’ IPL final run. He delivered his best season in IPL 2025, with 10 scalps in eight matches, averaging 19 and an economy of 8.63.

Horror Test Record at Edgbaston ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India are yet to win a Test match at Edgbaston. In eight matches played at Edgbaston, India have lost seven, while one Test resulted in a draw. Adding to their woes, India are potentially without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. If he misses the Test, Arshdeep Singh may receive his maiden cap. Akash Deep is another option for India.

The new skipper, Gill, would be under immense pressure after losing the series opener at Headingley. The second Test will begin on July 2.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.