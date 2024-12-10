5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for CSK in the IPL

A host of cricketing legends have donned the coveted Yellow jersey.

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the joint most number of titles – five times alongside Mumbai Indians (MI).

Notably, the franchise has enjoyed an illustrious past which has been made possible by the host of cricketing legends that has donned the coveted Yellow jersey.

Amongst them, a number of overseas stars have also plied their trade with CSK. In this article, let’s take a look at some of the top foreign stars who have played for the franchise.

Dwayne Bravo

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is widely regarded as one of the finest overseas players to represent CSK. In 130 matches for the franchise, he claimed 154 wickets and scored 1280 runs with an impressive strike rate of 137.48. Bravo first joined CSK during the 2011 IPL mega-auction and remained with the team until 2015. He later returned in 2018 and contributed for five more seasons.

Bravo still holds the record for the most wickets in CSK’s IPL history and earned the Purple Cap in both 2013 and 2015. He was instrumental in three of CSK’s title-winning campaigns. Following his retirement, the 41-year-old was appointed as CSK’s bowling coach. Recently, however, he transitioned to a new role as the mentor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Faf du Plessis

The former South Africa cricketer played a crucial role for CSK during his tenure. In 2022, the franchise attempted to re-sign him, but they were outbid by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Joining CSK back in 2012, he became a key player, amassing 2932 runs in 100 matches with an impressive strike rate of 132.07.

At 40 years old, he remains CSK’s third-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Additionally, he ranks third in the number of half-centuries scored for the team in the tournament and has contributed to three IPL title wins for the franchise.

Muttiah Muralitharan

The highest wicket-taker in international cricket, Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan was a key player for CSK during the first three seasons of the IPL, contributing to their 2010 title victory. The off-spinner showcased remarkable consistency, claiming 40 wickets in 40 matches for CSK while maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.3.

'Of all the franchises I've played for, Chennai is the best!' The legendary Muttiah Muralitharan expresses his love for Thamizh and the team. Watch @s_badrinath's Mind Masters on @starsportstamil Sundays at 7 PM! PS: T-shirt's the highlight! 😋 #WhistlePodu @LBalaji55 pic.twitter.com/eiPwUKWwmn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 20, 2020

In the 2010 final, Muralitharan delivered a tidy performance, finishing with figures of 1/17 in his 4 overs, which included dismissing key batter JP Duminy.

Albie Morkel

All-rounder Albie Morkel is the second Proteas cricketer to feature on this list. Renowned for his explosive batting and useful contributions with the ball, he was a formidable player, especially in the death overs, courtesy of his abilitiy to clear boundaries with ease.

He played 92 matches in the Yellow jersey, amassing 909 runs and picking up 91 wickets.

Morkel’s impactful performances with both bat and ball were instrumental in helping CSK win crucial matches, particularly during the initial seasons of the IPL.

Mike Hussey

While Michael Hussey Hussey played only sparingly during the league’s initial three seasons, he truly established his dominance between 2011 and 2013.

In 2008, he made an immediate impact with a century in his debut IPL match but appeared in just three more games that year. He missed the entire 2009 season and featured in only three matches in 2010.

In 2011, he scored 492 runs at an average of 41.00, followed by 261 runs at 32.63 in 2012, becoming a key figure in CSK’s batting lineup. The 2013 season was his most remarkable, as he accumulated 733 runs to top the run charts, breaking several records in the process.

Despite his exceptional performance, CSK chose not to retain Hussey ahead of the 2014 mega auction. He was picked up by the Mumbai Indians (MI), where he played nine matches and scored 209 runs at an average of 23.22. In 2015, Hussey returned to CSK but appeared in only four games that season.

